'Buckle Up': We Lost the Battle, but the War for the Future of the American Soul Starts… Right Now

The midterm elections did not go well for the GOP; there’s no sugarcoating it.

But if leftists think they’ve just voted for positive change and solutions to “affordability,” they’ve got another think coming. The Democrats’ answer to affordability is more taxes, and their main philosophy going forward will be lawfare, lawfare, and more lawfare.

Advertisement

Here’s their entire governing philosophy summed up in one tweet, courtesy of Democrat Rep. Robert Garcia (CA-42):

LAWYER UP. — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) November 4, 2026

How will this better the lives of the American people? Hint: It won’t.

True, many conservatives are feeling battered today following the unfortunate electoral outcomes last night, but that’s not the end of the story: Democrats will almost certainly overplay their hands with their extremist socialist visions and their promised endless investigations.

Despite their fever dreams, there’s still someone standing in their way. Buckle up:

a WH official tells me:



“candidate quality matters, and President Trump did a better job promoting many of the candidates on the ballot than the candidates did themselves.”



And



“President Trump’s resolve to stop the Radical Left is only going to become stronger. Buckle up” — Peter Doocy (@pdoocy) November 4, 2026

As we’ve reported, President Trump still has two years left in office, and he wields a powerful weapon: the veto pen. He’s also indicated he would consider pardoning aides who are hounded by Democrat revenge attempts. Meanwhile, he is still the chief executive of the United States, meaning that the Department of Justice under his watch likely won’t go on pointless fishing expeditions as they did with the bogus “Russia Collusion” idiocy.

Welcome, Democrats, to your reality: "Still Your President."

I fully admit that while I knew we faced an uphill battle in the midterms, I would not have predicted some of the bat guano outcomes we saw, especially in Texas. But in two years, when the Dems will have delivered on exactly zero of their promises, will the playing field shift? Presidential elections are notoriously different from years when there’s no commander in chief on the ballot, and the Democrats don’t exactly have a promising field of candidates.

Kamala Harris? Pete Buttigieg? JB Pritzker? Doesn’t that seem like the C-Team of a bad high school field hockey squad?

Of course, California Gov. Gavin Newsom thinks he presents what seems to be a formidable challenge, but I’m guessing that, like Kamala, he will faceplant on the national stage when people really look at his astonishing record of failure and frankly weird personal affectations.

What causes Gavin Newsom to move like this? pic.twitter.com/QGy4PLOpc9 — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) September 9, 2026

It’s going to take more than Central Casting looks and gobs of hair gel to win a presidential election.

Tuesday night wasn’t pretty, but it’s hardly the first time a party in power has been hurt in the midterms. In fact, the only two times since WWII that the president's party won were Clinton in 1998 and Bush in 2002, and not even the Left’s hero and savior Barack Obama managed to prevail in 2010 or 2014.

Advertisement

That doesn’t mean this is what we wanted — far from it. But we have to pick ourselves up off the floor and keep on fighting, because socialism/Marxism always leads to mass murder, starvation, purges, and decline.

There’s not much of a silver lining to some of the results, other than to say that the Democrats now have two years to show the public that their main goals in life are to tax, regulate, and investigate — but they have almost no proposals that will make your life safer, more affordable, or better.

Worse, if they regain the White House and retain control of both chambers of Congress in 2028, they will likely nuke the filibuster, continue their war on energy, stuff the Supreme Court with Democrats, add new left-leaning states like Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, and fundamentally alter the United States as we know it.

Tuesday night’s battle was, admittedly, a loss. But the war for the soul of America is far from over, and if we give up now, we will soon descend into third-world — or worse — status. I think Donald Trump, JD Vance, Marco Rubio, Ron DeSantis, and others will have something to say about that.

If a Gavin Newsom or Kamala Harris prevails in ’28, I may officially give up saying there are signs of hope, because there won’t be many.

Advertisement

But until and unless that happens, it’s full throttle for the next two years. The Iran conflict and the resulting higher prices played a huge role in voter sentiment, but that very well may be resolved by the next time we head to the ballot box. Ronald Reagan was hugely unpopular during his first two years, and lost 26 seats in the House in the 1982 midterms — until the results of his policies started to take effect. Then he won reelection in a historic 1984 landslide.

The real battle commences… right now. Game on. <span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.