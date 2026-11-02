Trump: If Democrats Win, He Will Become 'Mr. Veto'

If — fates forefend — the Democrats seize control of both houses of Congress in the midterm election that is now only hours away, President Donald Trump will face some difficult times. One of the difficulties will be the likely landslide of progressive and socialist horse squeeze they will pass and send to his desk.

Advertisement

The president, speaking to Fox News' Miranda Devine on Sunday, announced that he already has a plan for that eventuality: He will become Mr. Veto.

"I guess I'll become Mr. Veto." President Trump lays out his strategy for dealing with a potential Democratic-controlled Congress in an exclusive interview with Miranda Devine. Trump says he would veto legislation before eventually negotiating compromises, while expressing hope Republicans maintain control after Tuesday's midterms. — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 1, 2026

The president says:

Well, if that happens, (Democrats winning Congress) well, I'll become Mr. Veto. I'm not going to let them run. And then at some point we'll probably make deals. That's what's happened. and this is... this wouldn't be the first time. You'll have a president, and he won't have the House or the Senate. They'll be sending stuff up. You veto it. and eventually, after a month or two, of getting all vetoed, you know, it's a waste, they're just wasting... Then they come over, and you make a deal. I think that probably would happen. But hopefully we don't have to worry about that.

There's a lot more to this than just legislation, of course. President Trump will almost certainly have to contend with another ridiculous round of frivolous impeachment efforts, aimed at both him and the key members of his administration. Control of both houses of Congress doesn't just give the Democrats legislative control, after all.

Control of Congress gives the Democrats control of congressional investigations, and you can bet they won't use this seriously; that power will be wielded not like a rapier but like a club. The subpoenas will fly like a flock of summer starlings over a crowded cattle feedlot. Cabinet members will be summoned, not to offer testimony, but to sit while Democrat representatives and Senators expound progressive talking points and make demands of those cabinet officials, as furiously as though they were priests of the Spanish Inquisition, and with about as much respect for their subjects.

President Trump rightly points out that this wouldn't be the first time that a president of one party dealt with a Congress in the hands of the other; this was the case during most of President Reagan's two successful terms in office. But this isn't the 1980s, and the Democrats aren't as congenial as most were then. If the Democrats take power now, today's Democrats, most of whom are suffering Stage V Trump Derangement Syndrome, they are sure to turn the powers of government on the president and all who work for him. Instead of, you know, doing what they were elected to do, instead of fulfilling the one primary goal of government: To protect the liberty and property of the people.

Advertisement

The veto pen will be one of President Trump's primary ways of dealing with this, and there's one good thing about it: We can be pretty certain he won't hesitate to wield it with abandon.

If you haven't voted yet, make sure you do. In about 48 hours, we should know what the next two years will look like. Gird your loins, folks.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.