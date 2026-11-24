Since Election Day, I have written about many of the most commonly argued theories about why the Democrats won their blue tsunami in the midterms of 2026. These theories include the Iran war, the tariffs, Trump fatigue, government corruption, and election rigging. I have also explored some reasons that are not so commonly discussed, such as the Ukraine War and the Democrat Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS).

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Now, I am going to attempt to come to some final conclusions.

As has already been explored here at RedState, the New York Post reported on a new post-election poll by J.L. Partners.

More than two-thirds of the “Blue Tsunami” election earlier this month was the result of Trump supporters staying home, according to a new election postmortem poll… [which] found that 35% of Trump’s 2024 voters didn’t cast a ballot on Nov. 3. Just 8% of Trump voters switched sides to back Democrats. Their absence alone accounts for 10 points of the 15-point swing toward Democrats since 2024, the firm calculated. Voters who switched sides supplied the other five.

But this poll doesn’t really dwell on the more important, pertinent fact - the supercharged turnout on the Left. This was an environment with a:

D+14.05 election [...] 66.9 million Democrat votes. 6.3 million and +10% more than 2018, just 3.6 million fewer votes than their 2024 vote total, and 8.1 million shy of Harris 2024.

The 2026 Republican vote was 50.2 million, which was only slightly shy of the number of GOP votes in 2018 and 2022. Which means that the unprecedented thing was actually the extreme Democrat turnout, and not the Republican voters staying home.

Once again, this turnout gap is almost identical to what happened in the elections of November 2025 (which was also before the Iran war). There, in New Jersey and Virginia, the GOP had good turnout for a mid-midterm election, but the Democrats easily won the elections – including a Virginia Attorney General’s race where the Democrat "expressed a desire to assassinate a former GOP colleague and see the man's children die in his wife's arms" – thanks to stellar presidential-level Democrat turnout. In 2026, the Democrats did so again, and the turnout differential, without anything else, would still have produced a heavy Democrat majority in the House and 52 Democrat seats in the Senate.

And how did the Democrats produce this supercharged turnout?

Going back to the J.L. Partners poll, they found that “(n)early half of Dem voters, 48%, described their vote as one against Trump rather than for anything the party proposed.” In other words, these voters were not citing specific issues as a reason for their votes. They just wanted to punish Trump. I suspect that the true percent of Democrats motivated by TDS is actually higher, as some Democrats were probably citing fake partisan issues. For example, many Democrats will complain vociferously about the Iran war, even though any objective historical observer should realize that they would be all for combat operations if a Democrat president were the one authorizing it (see Bosnia under Clinton and Libya under Obama).

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This really shouldn’t be too surprising to anyone who has a relative or a friend or a former friend who suffers from TDS. In literally every conversation I have ever had with these people, it quickly becomes apparent that my opponent despises Trump on a shockingly personal level – usually citing him being a fascist or dictator – rather than just objecting to his policies or his temperament. That is why I wrote about this uniquely disturbing Democrat strategy in “The 'Two Minutes Hate' for Donald Trump.”

So, this should tell us that the supercharged 2026 Democrat vote was not a product of any real issue evaluations, but of pure Trump hatred, and the Democrat machine’s ability to turn out their voters, often driven by microtargeting. Meaning the most important columns in my Aftermath series are probably my columns “Donald Trump Is the Devil” and “The Election 'Rigging'” (the part focusing on the nonprofits).

This unfortunate change in midterm campaigns by the Democrats is likely permanent. The bell cannot be unrung. The only way, in my view, the GOP can win midterm elections going forward is by following in the footsteps of the Democrats. The GOP needs to give their mass movement a vivid and tangible devil - “pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.” And it need not be a president; Newt Gingrich was demonized very effectively by the Democrats in the 90s. It is also a priority for the Republicans to develop similar nonprofits and other groups to what the Democrats have produced, to contact voters and to get them out to vote.

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One more thing - the GOP shouldn’t wait till the final months of the election cycle; they need to start now.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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