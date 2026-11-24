Heavily redacted documents regarding the search warrant that the Department of Justice relied on to raid the Washington, D.C., residence of Rep. Ilhan Omar in October reveal that the feds believe the leftist Minnesota congresswoman has allegedly exhibited a pattern of criminality dating back decades — all the way back to 1980, to be exact.

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The release was ordered by activist U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, whose name seems to have popped up in an astonishing number of cases in Trump’s second term. Usually, that is not a good thing for the administration. But in this case, the move doesn't appear on its face to be overtly anti-Trump.

Although much of the information was redacted, certain nuggets are eye-opening:

In an ex parte brief in support of an affidavit for a search warrant, federal prosecutors say they're searching for all "records and information that constitute fruits, contraband, evidence, and instrumentalities of violations of [redacted], those violations involving Ilhan Nur Said Elmi a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar, and occurring between 1980 to the present (the 'Target Offenses)."

Although Omar’s potential violations of the law are only “alleged” at this time, and she has not been charged or convicted of anything, the feds believe she may have been up to no good for quite some time:

The release tonight in the Omar case includes a couple of revealing elements, including this statement from the Justice Department: "The United States believes that ILHAN has committed [REDACTED] crimes over decades— beginning long before she was ever in Congress."... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 24, 2026

It’s not clear what exact charges the DOJ is contemplating, but the release shows that they believe where there is so much smoke, there is most certainly fire:

The scant disclosures, which stemmed from a lawsuit filed by more than a dozen news organizations, were made public on a court website and included an abbreviated inventory of items taken from Omar’s residence during the Oct. 12 raid — but no potential charges. The only hint of what a future indictment would cover was tucked into previously sealed filings that referenced the congresswoman’s crimes — which sources with knowledge of the probe have previously said were immigration violations — “between 1980 to the present.” “The United States believes ILHAN has committed [redacted] crimes over decades — beginning long before she was ever in Congress,” one of the filings stated, adding that the feds’ case didn’t have “anything to do with ILHAN’s professional life.”

And they added this in another filing, which is certainly ominous if you’re Ilhan Omar: prosecutors say they are “in the throes of a preindictment investigation.” Perhaps a little dramatic, but pretty scary if you’re the target of that investigation.

BREAKING: Newly partially unsealed Ilhan Omar search warrant records confirm the United States “believes ILHAN has committed [REDACTED] crimes over decades — beginning long before she was ever in Congress” and occurring between 1980 and the present. pic.twitter.com/hQKEua8pKA — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) November 24, 2026

As we’ve reported, one of the main allegations about the extremist Somali congresswoman is that she and/or her father lied about her age when applying for citizenship in 2000. She was long listed in public records as being born in 1981, but then changed that in a filing years later to reflect that she was actually born in 1982.

The difference is actually quite consequential, because if she was 17 at the time of her naturalization, it could have made her automatically eligible for citizenship as the offspring of her father. If she was really 18, though, she would have had to apply as an adult.

If she fibbed about her age, in other words, there's a strong argument she would have committed immigration fraud.

Boasberg’s ordered release, which the DOJ objected to, was prompted by a lawsuit by 15 media outlets and the conservative group Judicial Watch. The Obama-appointed jurist, whose usual favorite hobby is sticking it to the Trump administration, determined there were reasonable grounds to shine light on the situation:

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Judge Boasberg, in an order dated October 9, 2026, agreed initially to seal the documents due to "such reasonable grounds to believe the disclosure will result in flight from prosecution, destruction of or tampering with evidence, intimidation of potential witnesses, and serious jeopardy to the investigation."

That’s a pretty telling disclosure from Boasberg.

Most of the other information was kept under seal, however. I’m very much looking forward to its eventual release.

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