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Slippery Conditions Ahead: Becerra Floats New Mileage Tax Just Four Days Before Election

Bob Hoge Follow @Bob_Hoge_CA
Oct 30, 2026 7:00 AM
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Slippery Conditions Ahead: Becerra Floats New Mileage Tax Just Four Days Before Election
AP Photo/Eric Risberg

Kamala Harris refused to run, probably because donors said, “No way, Jose.”

Democrats thought they found their man in then-Rep. Eric Swalwell, but he flamed out spectacularly when a series of sexual assault accusations and even rape allegations emerged. (The interesting question: Why then? How did it all go down so quickly? Or more succinctly, who had plenty of dirt on him and leaked it all? Inquiring minds want to know.)

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There were several debates, but eventually the Democrats settled on the listless Xavier Becerra as their California gubernatorial nominee. The former Biden-era HHS secretary is best known for having his name mispronounced by the bumbling ex-president during his introduction and then allegedly losing track of 300,000 unaccompanied minors.

He has mostly been invisible, hardly campaigning at all while his opponent, Republican Steve Hilton, has been everywhere. “Baccarea” is still leading in the polls, however, because Democrats would vote for a duck if it were their candidate.

He did finally make some news Thursday, just not the kind anyone who yearns for a little affordability wants to hear.

Yup, let’s impose a mileage tax on drivers who already pay the highest gas prices in the nation for the privilege of driving on poorly kept roads:

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Becerra said “we have to pay” to upkeep our roads, but don’t Californians already pay through onerous sales taxes, fuel levies, and the highest state income tax? Where the heck is all that money going? (Yes, I already know the answer: Fraud, healthcare for illegal aliens, and zillion-dollar boondoggle projects.)

“Everything should be on the table,” Becerra told KCRA’s Ashley Zavala when asked whether he would support a mileage-based tax as governor.

“Our roads aren’t maintained just by some magic wand. We have to pay for it,” he said. “Do I want to tax people more than necessary? No. Should we pay a gas tax? Yes. Should people who drive electric vehicles, who don’t need gas, pay for those roads to be repaired as well? Absolutely.”

Not only is this yet another middle finger from Dem politicians to average Californians, but notice when he admitted he’s thinking about such a thing: four days before the election. He’s had months to mention this but neglected to do so until after early and mail-in voting that started in early October is already well underway. 

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Oh, how convenient: More than 4.7 million ballots have been cast, and the voters can’t change their minds ever if this proposed cash grab infuriates them.

Sleazy with a capital “S.”

Meanwhile, Zavala, one of the few Sacramento reporters who actually asks questions, caught the Uninspiring One trying to reframe his personal history. This is priceless:

If he wins the election, pulls off this tax stunt, and it’s successful (for them, not for the actual citizens), expect other blue states to quickly follow suit. 

Now that is a spooky thought.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining RedState VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CALIFORNIA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | TAXES | XAVIER BECERRA | STEVE HILTON
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