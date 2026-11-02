What's Good for the Goose: Trump Floats Preemptive Pardons to Foil Democrats

Democrats have not been shy about what their agenda will be on day one if they regain power in Washington, D.C. Absolutely no one remotely associated with, and including, President Trump will be immune to endless investigations. But the one thing Democrats seem to do on a regular basis, maybe because they believe that Republicans are just going to roll over for their nonsense, is underestimate said Republicans. Now, however, they can hear how that won't happen straight from the horse's mouth.

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Trump's early-morning announcement stuns, infuriates the Democrat left - 'FULL PARDON!' https://t.co/pVPQzCZTTt — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) November 2, 2026

In a classic case of "What's good for the goose is good for the gander," as only President Trump could do it, during an interview with the New York Post's Miranda Devine, Trump announced that if Democrats attempt to target administration and staff officials, he will not hesitate to issue preemptive pardons. A move that is sure to make Democrats even more insane, if that's possible.

Devine stated that, “They want to arrest Elon Musk, they want to seize his factories, nationalize SpaceX." Trump replied, “They won’t; it’s talk. But if it is talk, we’ll have to protect them.” Devine then asked if Trump could issue preemptive pardons. It was here that Trump reminded Democrats that all's fair saying:

“Well, that’s what Biden did. He gave everybody a pardon. I mean, you had the congressional committee, the unselect committee set up. It was a corrupt committee, they were all corrupt. He gave everybody a pardon."

As far back as July, the thought of success in the midterm election had Democrats salivating about going after Trump, his family, and anyone else surrounding him. Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia (CA-42) stated Democrats would investigate the Trump family for "corruption." In September, Democratic Rep. Melanie Stansbury (NM-1) floated the idea of impeaching Trump Cabinet secretaries.

Trump reveals he’ll use preemptive pardons to protect staff, allies if Dems take Congress Nice 🙂 https://t.co/iqp5UsWfZ5 — Yasir Mahmood (@MofaYasir) November 2, 2026

But perhaps the most revealing statement about the Democrats' not-so-hidden agenda came recently from Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI). At a recent University of Chicago event, Slotkin gave up the plan, saying that Democrats should prosecute "signature cases," and “the people who enable” President Trump. But what was even more telling and more sinister was that she is essentially all for intimidating young conservatives from taking jobs in the Trump administration, saying, “I want that deterrence message sent."

It shouldn't be surprising that it's the same old thing out of the Democrat playbook. Okay for me but not for thee. The minute Trump issues pardons, every usual suspect Democrat will be howling to the rafters about "corruption!" and that Trump is "destroying democracy!" or something. But it was perfectly fine for Joe Biden to issue preemptive pardons for Dr. Anthony Fauci, General Mark Milley, and most of his immediate family.

But what might be even more fun to watch than Democrats trying once again to "get Trump" may be watching them try to tangle with Elon Musk. Musk gave Democrats a bit of advice recently if they decide to make him a target of investigations:

"Live by the sword, die by the sword...Those who pick fights with me should understand that I will find out who is really pulling the strings and come for them, not just their puppets."

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At the risk of giving Democrats sound advice myself (not that they would listen), be careful what you wish for.

President Trump says he would consider preemptive pardons for Elon Musk and members of his administration if he believed they could face politically motivated prosecutions after he leaves office. When asked directly whether he would pardon those who worked for him, Trump replied: “I would not even think about it. I’d do it.” A striking promise that could have major implications for his final days in office. https://t.co/jeS5eAZI2h — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) November 2, 2026

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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