The illegal alien charged with strangling a 62-year-old woman in her Chinatown home had been arrested 38 times in New York City and was the subject of at least four ICE detainers before the killing, law enforcement sources say.

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That is vile. Abhorrent. A travesty. There aren't enough words in the English language to describe it.

It's possibly one of the most tragic examples of how "sanctuary" city policies are designed to harm — if not kill — the American people.

Alex Alender Florentino Maldonado, a 25-year-old Honduran national, illegally crossed into the U.S. from Mexico on March 11, 2022, sources told the New York Post. Border Patrol caught him in Yuma, Arizona, and removed him, but he made his way back into the country anyway, according to those sources.

That was the Biden Era, Democrat border in all its glory.

Sick Chinatown murder suspect is illegal migrant who racked up 38 busts while dodging ICE thanks to NYC's 'sanctuary' laws: sources https://t.co/RBsVhb9e86 https://t.co/V4eewCdkrm — New York Post (@nypost) November 23, 2026

Remember when liberals used to get super-mad if somebody referred to people like this as "animals"? Well, here you have a clear example of a waste of oxygen living like an animal.

Once Maldonado got to New York, the arrests began piling up. Sources say he notched 38 busts between February 2025 and last Friday — when the alleged killing took place — for alleged burglary, drug possession, theft, and a boatload of transit offenses. He reportedly skipped at least a dozen Manhattan court dates.

He was never locked up.

You know who did notice what was going on? ICE. The same people Democrats spend every waking hour demonizing while casting people like Maldonado as veritable saints.

The feds issued at least four detainers to hold him, but New York's sanctuary policies kept local authorities from cooperating, the sources said. A fifth detainer came Saturday, after the killing.

"We are calling on New York to honor his detainer. All his claims will be heard by an immigration judge, and he will receive due process. This administration will not ignore the rule of law," the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said.

“ICE out of NYC”??? How about: Habitual criminal offenders here illegally out of NYC!!! “The homeless career criminal charged in a horrific Chinatown murder is an illegal migrant who racked up nearly 40 busts since last year while dodging ICE detainers right and left — thanks to New York’s ‘sanctuary’ laws…” https://t.co/YccZJmmzBT — Rafael A. Mangual (@Rafa_Mangual) November 24, 2026

The day before the horrific attack, prosecutors asked Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Juliet Howard, a former Legal Aid Society lawyer, to set $3,000 bail on a theft case. She let him walk without monetary bail instead.

The next afternoon, police found Jin Yu face down in her apartment at 27 Catherine St. with a black cord around her neck, according to the criminal complaint. Her 66-year-old roommate told police the attacker broke a glass bottle on his head and tried to strangle him too.

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Florentino Maldonado now faces charges including murder, attempted murder, strangulation and burglary, Fox News reported. He is being held on Rikers Island. You know, the same Rikers Island that New York City Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (Communist) is trying to shutter.

The Post asked Mamdani a simple question. Should the judge have released him?

"I'll get back to you on this specific subject," he replied.

What a raging coward.

Pressed twice on whether a judge should have released Chinatown murder suspect Alexander Florentino without bail the day before the fatal attack, NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani said: “I'll get back to you on this specific subject.” Full uncut exchange. @saidonrecord https://t.co/qg0uXex1kN — Said On Record (@SaidOnRecord) November 23, 2026

"I think that what happened in Chinatown is horrible, and it is an example of the importance that we have in delivering public safety to each and every New Yorker," added Mamdani.

That's it? No thoughts on the judge? The blood-boiling bail laws? The four ignored detainers?

My best guess, if he were being honest, is that he agrees with the judge, supports cashless bail, and would cheer on any effort to ignore detainers. Because if there's one thing Mamdani supports with every fiber of his being, it's violent criminal aliens.

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Gov. Kathy Hochul's (D) office said she "expects judges to use the discretion afforded to them to hold dangerous criminals accountable." Too bad nobody in New York's system acted on it.

This isn't bad luck. It isn't a victim being in the wrong place at the wrong time. It is the Democrats' policy design.

A man who was allegedly removed at the border, snuck back in, racked up 38 arrests, and was wanted by the feds got released again and again by a system built to allow it.

Like Mamdani, New York's leaders won't ever answer for that. Unfortunately, voters don't seem interested in making them.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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