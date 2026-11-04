Democrat Gina Hinojosa Wins Texas Governor’s Race, As Greg Abbott Loses Bid for Fourth Term

With 85 percent of precincts reporting, Decision Desk HQ has projected that Democrat Gina Hinojosa will defeat incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott (TX), 53 to 45. Hinojosa has made history as the first Latina governor of the state of Texas. Democrats have also broken the barrier that prevented them from taking control of the executive branch (and part of the national branch) of the Lone Star State, something that they have not had for 32 years.

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Decision Desk HQ projects Gina Hinojosa wins the TX Governor General Election #DecisionMade: 12:00 AM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/RcJtUng3xG https://t.co/eEimIuMWvp — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

Abbott, like other GOP candidates, refused to debate his opponent. When pressed on Tuesday by Martha McCallum of Fox News' The Story on why he would not debate, Abbott pointed to his already established record, and the advantage of a Republican electorate. Abbott determined that he would be most effective by rallying the citizens to vote.

What it really comes down to Martha is voter turnout. We gotta make sure Republicans turn out. If you look at our early voting turnout, it was pretty even between Republicans and Democrats. What we know is this: There are still more Republican voters who are available to vote than there are Democrats. So, we have one mission right now, to make sure Republicans across the state, especially in rural areas, [and] in small towns across the state. Make sure, not only they go vote, but to ensure that their values are represented at the ballot box.

WATCH:

WATCH: Gov @GregAbbott_TX says key to GOP success comes down to singular mission in Texas https://t.co/HvAZBglF5F — The Story (@TheStoryFNC) November 3, 2026

It is apparent that, with Tuesday's result, Abbott's strategy was not an effective one. Texans chose to hand the reins over to Democrats, not just in the executive chair, but in the state legislature and the U.S. Senate seat.

Hinojosa established a strong coalition, and spent her last days of campaigning with Democrat U.S. Senate nominee James Talarico, who defeated Texas Attorney General and Republican nominee Ken Paxton. Talarico is now the senator-elect for Texas.

Abbott just spoke to supporters at a watch party, moments after conceding the race:

“Leading this state has been the greatest honor I’ve ever had. Thank you for your support, your love and for making Texas Texas.”



After 12 years in office, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott delivers an emotional farewell after Democrat Gina Hinojosa is projected to defeat him in a historic… pic.twitter.com/JyLGuf5b0c — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 4, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.