Friday, November 20, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day.

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TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState

Usual Suspects Rush to Assign Blame After Vicious Attack on MN Somali Man, but There's a Problem

The Left's obsession with gender identity politics and grievance mongering has been a mighty destructive force in America over the last few decades, something we've seen play out in higher ed, the workforce, and the military, to name a few.

Russian Missiles and Drone Hit Poland

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called it "no accident" that this was near where the exercises were taking place. He said, "In response to the violation of Polish airspace, I convened a meeting with ministers, representatives of the Polish Armed Forces, and the heads of the security services."

Hot Takes: Here's One Thing the Trump-Xi-Putin Summit Produced — Hilarious Memes

Of course, the summit was a serious event, and there were crucial issues to discuss like war, AI, the world economy, and more. No, Russia and China are not suddenly our friends, and they will continue to spy on us and act in ways counter to our interests, but if Trump were able to turn down the temperature even a little bit, that wouldn’t be a bad thing. In the meantime, we can laugh a little, because Lord knows we need it.

Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — Wyoming Gun Owner Avoids Felony Conviction in Controversial Self-Defense Case

Insults, intimidation, and even a shove don't automatically justify pointing a gun at someone. Based on the police reports and surveillance footage, Kelver made a serious mistake that night.

HotAir — Is the Final Boss Fight With Iran Coming Soon?

In naval terms, what Iran is allegedly plotting is a turkey shoot a week before Thanksgiving. Let's get this boss fight behind us once and for all.

PJ Media — GOP Needs to Wake Up and Hit the 'Apocalypse Is Nigh' Panic Button

Then Republican candidates need to learn how to be inspirational. That starts with messaging. It's no help to have a better vision if that vision can't be explained to the voters. "I s**k less than the other guy," isn't uplifting. Give the people something to vote for.

Townhall — Madison Erupts in Protest After Corey Ruiz Decision, Governor-Elect Crowley Calls for Police Reforms

Protesters turned violent when police broke up their encampment over the summer. With winter coming and cold weather, we'll see how long this round of unrest lasts.

Twitchy — Bring a Talking Point to a DATA Fight: Brandon Gill Just ENDS Dem Witness on Somali Welfare (WATCH)

Pro tip for Democrat witnesses: if you're going to say large-scale Somali immigration "certainly" makes Minnesota stronger, maybe know a number or two first.

WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

It's Friday, so the critters are quieting down a bit, but there is one hearing set:

House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party — Outproducing the CCP: Restoring American Manufacturing

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In other critter news:

Republican Nick Begich Wins by 2.7 Percent After Alaska’s Ballots Get a Second (and Third) Look

Senate Dems and TDS Republicans Waste Precious Time Trying to Shame Trump With Anti-War Vote

White House What's Up

President Trump’s back in D.C. His schedule for Friday includes:

7:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — The White House

9:30 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — White House

12:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT hosts a News Conference — James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

1:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Signing Time — Oval Office

3:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT hosts a Reception — White House Helipad

Keeping Up With the Cabinet

Attorney General - Todd Blanche — Blanche announced on Thursday that the DOJ has secured a permanent injunction against California laws aimed at restricting federal law enforcement (specifically, immigration enforcement) operations.

The Justice Department just secured a permanent injunction against California laws that restrict federal law enforcement operations — prohibiting @CAgovernor Gavin Newsom and @AGRobBonta from enforcing restrictions on officers that threaten their safety. This is a huge win for law enforcement in California! — Attorney General Todd Blanche (@AGToddBlanche) November 19, 2026

Full Court Press...

We had quite a few court rulings of interest on Thursday, including:

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✅ In United States v. California (ICE agent identification and mask restrictions), Judge Christina Snyder (Central District of California) ENTERS a stipulated permanent injunction barring California from enforcing its officer-identification and mask restrictions against federal law enforcement, following the Ninth Circuit's October ruling in favor of the Trump administration. The case is dismissed with prejudice.

❌ In Quintero Alvarez v. Baltazar (ICE detention and habeas release), Judge Charlotte Sweeney (Colorado) FINDS ICE officials in civil contempt for immediately rearresting an immigration detainee following his court-ordered release, but declines sanctions after officials discontinue the practice and release the detainee. The practice reportedly affected 18 habeas petitioners.

❌ In American Academy of HIV Medicine v. Health Resources and Services Administration (HIV/AIDS funding restrictions), Judge William Young (Massachusetts) STRIKES DOWN Trump administration conditions on Ryan White HIV/AIDS grants restricting gender-affirming care and recognition of transgender patients, finding violations of the First and Fifth Amendments, the Affordable Care Act, and the Administrative Procedure Act.

✅ In United States v. McIver (assaulting, resisting, or impeding federal officers), 3rd Circuit DENIES Rep. LaMonica McIver's petition for panel and en banc rehearing, leaving intact its August ruling rejecting congressional immunity for two charges arising from her confrontation with federal immigration officers.

✅ In Trump v. New York Times Company (defamation), Judge Steven Merryday (Middle District of Florida) DENIES IN PART the newspaper's motion to dismiss Trump's defamation suit, allowing claims based on seven statements alleging financial crimes to proceed while dismissing claims involving 27 other statements.

❌ In AAU v. DHS (SEVP), Judge Julia Kobick (Massachusetts) GRANTS a nationwide APA stay of new student-internship restrictions and an injunction protecting plaintiff associations’ members, employees, and students.

❌ In President's Alliance v. DHS (F, J, and I visas), Judge Dennis Saylor (Massachusetts) VACATES DHS’s fixed-admission-period rule for students, exchange visitors, and foreign journalists at summary judgment.

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COMING ATTRACTIONS

The annual Turkey Pardon at the White House is set for next Tuesday.

In December, President Trump will head to Miami, Florida, for the G20 Leaders' Summit.

Senate Democrats will make their leadership pick on December 1.

The Supreme Court will resume hearing oral arguments on November 30.

MORNING MUSING

To clarify the headline, I mean now is the time to gas up, not that the price of gas is up. Because it's seemingly dropping like a stone — the national average has fallen close to 60 cents per gallon over the last month.

I filled up yesterday for $3.09 per gallon (only to drive around the corner and see it at $3.05, but that's the way things go). Now, admittedly, it's still a bit higher in the area overall — these stations are known for being lower than most.

Still, it's welcome relief — though I never thought I'd be celebrating $3 gas.

Anyway, amidst all the chaos, I figured it was worth sharing an arguable glimmer of hope.

LIGHTER FARE

So sweet!

Puppy loves his Teddy bear toy..🐶🐾🧸😍 https://t.co/d0zJEIgYWl — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) November 20, 2026

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