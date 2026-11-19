In an election year like this, especially here in the Great Land, it's great to report a win, and it's win we have; our Republican at-large Congressman, Rep. Nick Begich III (AK-At Large) has been called as the winner of his 2026 reelection bid, following the complete vote tally and two added rounds of ranked-choice tabulation. Nick swept Alaska's redder areas, including the Matanuska-Susitna and the Kenai Peninsula, in some areas by a two- or three-to-one margin, to beat Independent Bill Hill handily. Hill pulled more votes in the remote boroughs in the north and southwest, while Nick also scored in much of the Unorganized Borough in east-central Alaska. That's pretty typical in Alaska's elections, but Nick's strong showing in the Mat-Su and the Kenai was probably a key to his outperforming other Republican candidates in Alaska this year.

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So, Nick Begich III will return to Washington, where he's been one of the hardest-working members of the House of Representatives.

Begich took 47.5% of the first-choice ballots, almost 6 percentage points ahead of his nearest rival, independent candidate Bill Hill. After Libertarian Jim McDermott and Democrat Eric Hafner, a New York prisoner, were eliminated and their ballots reallocated, Hill finished with 48.65 % to Begich’s 51.35% Hill said he called Begich to congratulate him and wish him well "because all Alaskans have a stake in his success." "This campaign has always been about taking power back from the DC elites and putting it in the hands of the hardworking people of Alaska," Hill said by email after the tabulation. "While we did not prevail in this election, we will continue that fight together." Begich is an ally of President Donald Trump and supported most Trump administration initiatives. He also claimed a freshman record: He sponsored 14 bills that passed the House.

This comes on the heels of Democrat Rep. Mary Peltola narrowly defeating incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) in the Senate race, which race is still under scrutiny by the Department of Justice over the "Decoy Dan" scandal. Democrats also took the Alaska gubernatorial election, with Democrat Rep. Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins edging out three Republicans, including Bernadette Wilson, Dave Bronson, and Treg Taylor.

Nick Begich is part of an old Alaska political family, a family that is heavily Democratic; Nick, in an interview I had with him in 2024, attributes his conservative Republican views to having been raised by his conservative grandparents in Florida. His primary opponent, Bill Hill, was endorsed by the Democrat Party. Hill is a retired schoolteacher and fisherman from the Bristol Bay area. Nick was endorsed by President Trump. In his remarks after the election was called in his favor, Rep. Begich thanked the other candidates and said:

This process requires engagement, and the perspectives brought forward during the campaign added value for Alaskans as they made important decisions about their vote in this race,

The other two candidates on the ranked-choice ballot were Democrat Rep. Eric Hafner (who is a prisoner in a pokey in New York), and Independent Jim McDermott, who garnered 22,874 and 7,649 votes, respectively.

So, Alaska Republicans managed to not let Democrats have a clean sweep, and that's something.

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