The Left's obsession with gender identity politics and grievance mongering has been a mighty destructive force in America over the last few decades, something we've seen play out in higher ed, the workforce, and the military, to name a few.

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It oftentimes manifests itself in the aftermath of wrongdoing in the form of a crime. If a gay nightclub is targeted, the right wing will be to blame, according to the grievance mongers. The same holds true if a person of color is harassed or assaulted. Immediately, the leftists will take to social media and doxxing to try to find out if the suspect has a library full of books written by Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Glenn Beck and/or has a MAGA flag hanging somewhere on their property.

But sometimes - oftentimes, really - reality refuses to cooperate with the narrative, something we saw with the Pulse LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting in Florida in 2016, which was blamed on things like North Carolina's hotly debated "bathroom bill," something that is still claimed even though the perpetrator was Muslim and an admitted ISIS convert who opposed U.S. military operations in countries like Afghanistan.

Fast forward to November 2026, when, in Minnesota, a Somali Uber driver was severely beaten, allegedly by a passenger who, according to the victim's family, told him he didn't like his name (Mohamed):

The Uber driver, identified by officials as Mohamed Yusuf, suffered multiple severe injuries, including broken ribs, a broken leg, spinal injuries, collapsed lungs and significant internal bleeding from several organs that had to be removed, according to the order. Yusuf continues to fight for his life, but his prognosis is poor, according to the order.

The suspect reportedly strangled Yusuf with a seatbelt and ran him over with the vehicle, according to reports.

Soon after the crime was reported by the media, we saw press conferences like this, where Democrats and members of the Somali community, standing alongside Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D), blamed President Donald Trump and "racist right-wing hate" for what happened:

Mohamed Yusuf, a Somali-American Uber driver in Minnesota, was choked, dragged out of his car, and ran over by a passenger who said he “didn’t like the name Mohamed.” Violence like this — and the racist right-wing rhetoric that encouraged it — has no place in Minnesota. https://t.co/D1EvURXcot — Minnesota House DFL (@mnhouseDFL) November 16, 2026

My heart goes out to Mohamed Yusuf and his family following this horrific assault. The Islamophobia and anti-Somali hate spreading online have real-world consequences. We must confront this hatred, stand with our Somali community, and demand justice for Mohamed. https://t.co/Rv6bO4EYB5 — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) November 16, 2026

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-05) wrote in part that "The relentless dehumanization of the Somali community has real consequences. We must unequivocally condemn this violence and reject the hatred that divides our communities."

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The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) spoke out on social media about the lack of coverage on this story from the national press, but that can be explained for reasons I'll get to in a moment:

Major national American newsrooms, including The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, NBC News, ABC News and NPR, have yet to give any attention to the apparent anti-Muslim hate crime in Minnesota in which a Somali-American Uber driver was brutally beaten, strangled and run over repeatedly by a passenger, leaving him in a coma. Read our latest ADC Media Watch: https://t.co/c0TnjQqpMj — ADC National (@adc) November 16, 2026

The reason why we're not seeing much in the way of national coverage on this story, and the reason it will soon fall off the front pages of the local press and the radars of other "concerned" members of the community, is this:

For days Democrats cried about a Somali uber driver who was attacked in a “vicious hate crime” A suspect was just arrested You will never guess who it is… His name is Samit Apurva Patel Now Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty suddenly says there’s not enough evidence it was a hate crime Imagine that — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 18, 2026

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty has since revealed that there is not enough evidence to charge Patel with a hate crime (early reports have indicated Patel might have been suffering from a mental episode), but she, too, blamed "rhetoric" for what she claims is the alleged "fear that surrounds" Minnesota's Somali residents:

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While we cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that this attempted murder was motivated by bias, the environment right now in this state is frightening for our Somali community. Words matter. Disgusting statements by the administration and voices in this state need to stop. — Mary Moriarty (@MaryMoriarty) November 18, 2026

Here's to praying Mr. Yusef recovers, that his alleged attacker has the book thrown at him, and that the Minnesota Democrats and related media figures who were hoping in vain to be able to blame this on a hardcore right-wing angry white MAGA male will soon be able to get over themselves and their rushes to judgment.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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