A Virginia public school district – one that is already smack dab in the middle of a series of horrifying child sex abuse scandals – has now been forced to shut down every single one of its schools after officials there discovered that hundreds of its employees had been hired without undergoing a child abuse screening that is required by law.

Advertisement

Yes, Albemarle County Public Schools didn't figure out until well into the new school year that schoolchildren were in daily contact with teachers and other employees whose names had not been checked against Virginia's child abuse and neglect registry.

And this, incredibly, happened in a school district that has spent much of 2026 dealing with the fallout from two child sex crime cases involving – you guessed it – elementary school employees. One teacher pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography, while another employee is facing 20 felony charges, including allegations that he sexually abused seven children.

The scandals have already resulted in the resignation of Superintendent Matthew Haas and the arrests of three current or former administrators who were accused of failing to report suspected child abuse.

On Wednesday, acting Superintendent Chandra Hayes announced that more than 500 employees hired over the past three years had never been checked against Virginia's Child Protective Services Central Registry, which tracks individuals who have had legitimate complaints of child abuse or neglect made against them.

The employees had passed fingerprint-based criminal background checks, thankfully, but the school district failed to complete the separate screening that is required by Virginia law.

And the problem was so pervasive that Hayes had to order every school in the district to close starting on Thursday, November 19, with a possible reopening date of November 30. And, no, this wasn't the normal Thanksgiving break.

"Because the affected employees work in schools and departments across the entire division, I made the decision that we must close all schools until we have this issue resolved," Hayes explained.

🚨ALL SCHOOLS CLOSED EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY in @k12albemarle Division until 11/30 -- OR LATER 3 HS, 5 MS, 15 Elementaries 14K Students, 2.8K Staff The Child Sex Abuse Scandal already resulted in Superintendent, Principal, & School Board members resigning, 3 administrators arrested, 15+ employees put on leave Now the Division discovers that Background Checks for 500+employees over the past three years haven't been conducted properly -- AND EVERYTHING SHUTS DOWN The level of incompetence in Albemarle County Public Schools is staggering -- but not surprising. It's a division more concerned with all things woke than academics and student safety -- having for years prioritized DEI, social-emotional learning, BLM, CRT, pronouns, transing children, being a sanctuary district.... LETTER from the ACTING SUPER is linked in REPLY 📹 29News Ellie Jones https://t.co/fVlWOYwnYG — ((( Charlottesville ))) (@CvilleBubble) November 18, 2026

Advertisement

🚨ALL SCHOOLS CLOSED EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY in @k12albemarle Division until 11/30 -- OR LATER 3 HS, 5 MS, 15 Elementaries 14K Students, 2.8K Staff The Child Sex Abuse Scandal already resulted in Superintendent, Principal, & School Board members resigning, 3 administrators arrested, 15+ employees put on leave Now the Division discovers that Background Checks for 500+employees over the past three years haven't been conducted properly -- AND EVERYTHING SHUTS DOWN The level of incompetence in Albemarle County Public Schools is staggering -- but not surprising. It's a division more concerned with all things woke than academics and student safety -- having for years prioritized DEI, social-emotional learning, BLM, CRT, pronouns, transing children, being a sanctuary district....

So that's 14,000 students who are now suddenly out of school, leaving their families scrambling to rearrange their schedules just days before Thanksgiving.

But the bigger question here, of course, is how this ever happened in the first place, particularly when the district is already facing serious questions about its handling of child safety.

The school system is now working in conjunction with Virginia's Department of Social Services to complete the required screenings, giving priority to those employees who work directly with children. Hayes said any employees found to have legitimate child abuse or neglect complaints against them will face action under district policy.

Advertisement

Oh, and while Albemarle County parents are left wondering whether their public schools can even keep their children safe, Gov. Abigail Spanberger just blocked a Trump administration program designed to give Virginia families more school choice options.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.