There is concerning news from Poland.

According to reports, two Russian cruise missiles and a drone are reported to have crashed in Poland during Russian attacks that took place against Ukraine during Western military exercises in the area.

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Poland has denounced the actions by Russia, calling it a "provocation." The Russian embassy isn't commenting.

BREAKING: A Russian Kh-101 cruise missile has struck near the town of Chmielek in eastern Poland. It’s around 45 km from the border with Ukraine. https://t.co/xsW926k2qn — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 20, 2026

Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said the Kh-101 missile hit a rural area at Nowy Lipowiec in southeastern Poland about 50km (31 miles) from the Ukrainian border. The cruise missile, designed for precision targets, crashed at about 06:30 (5:30GMT) and Natalie Szponar, a local resident, said she was getting her children ready for school when she heard a "whistle and a dull impact". Another suspected missile went down near Rudnik nad Sanem to the west of Nowy Lipowiec, and a jet-powered drone crashed to the south near Mołodycz, said Kosiniak-Kamysz.

BREAKING: Poland’s Defense Minister @KosiniakKamysz confirms that Poland was struck by 2 Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles this morning. A third object also struck Poland, but it’s still unclear whether exactly what it was at this moment. https://t.co/NQHOdZECpP — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 20, 2026

Fortunately, no one was reported injured.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called it "no accident" that this was near where the exercises were taking place. He said, "In response to the violation of Polish airspace, I convened a meeting with ministers, representatives of the Polish Armed Forces, and the heads of the security services."

Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte condemned "grave violations of Polish airspace" and said Nato jets had been scrambled in response. "This incident is clearly dangerous - a consequence of Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine," he said.

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