New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani did not have a great time during his interview with Adam Ross Sorkin at the New York Times DealBook Summit.

Mamdani, who generally comes across as smooth even as he tries to buffalo you, seems to have lost all that fake charm when he was asked why he couldn't do the simplest thing: just recognize the October 7 massacre for that one day without also bringing in attacks on Israel for its response.

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But he couldn't do it, and his excuse as to why was just nonsensical.

However, that wasn't the only problem he had during the interview.

Sorkin asked him about another thing he's known for: those city grocery stores he said he was going to set up. Sorkin dared to ask him about the math and how all that was going to work: "This is an industry that has typically a margin between 1% and 4% and your plan is to sell products at a 30% discount..."

He also noted that the stores that were going to be selling products at supposedly a 30 percent discount were going to be subsidized by taxpayer dollars. So the taxpayers were going to have to pay for the losses in this endeavor.

Zohran Mamdani finally got confronted on his city-owned grocery store grift and his response is pure slop. "This is an industry that has typically a margin between 1% and 4% and your plan is to sell products at a 30% discount..." https://t.co/oner6IBYWb — George (@BehizyTweets) November 19, 2026

First, they're only going to have five stores, and they aren't even going to have them all done until 2029 — which tells you they have a problem with basic efficiency if it takes that long. And that's going to cost millions. That's before you even get to the issue of the math that Sorkin was talking about.

What Mamdani said in reply is a word salad worthy of Kamala Harris. At no point does he explain the math — you know, the original question of how this is going to work.

First, other nearby stores are upset, and justifiably so, if the city can undersell them using taxpayer dollars. So it hurts the hard-working nearby businesses.

Two, what prevents people from coming and buying the stuff at a discount from the city-run stores to sell it in their own stores? So they're going to have to figure out a rationing system, or they will be constantly sold out.

No, the relatively well-off folks that go to a New York Times DealBook Summit are not going to be going to these stores; I don't even know what he's trying to say there when he claims that.

Wow I can't believe that in 2026, I get to witness what I otherwise only saw in history textbooks — Kyle (@zeroxkyle) November 19, 2026

Mamdani's lost his earlier magic. He's gaining weight; the mustache makes him look like Saddam Hussein. He can't answer a basic question about city-owned grocery stores without relying on banal slogans that don't meaningfully address the core concerns in the question. — Jonathan Barth (@Professor_Barth) November 19, 2026

Mamdani gets questioned on his city owned grocery stores that will make all groceries 30% cheaper because taxpayers are subsidizing it all. Fails to comprehend basic economics. Wish there was more pushback here. https://t.co/2WnRNVz6tv — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 19, 2026

Then ultimately, the stores will fail, as they tend to do. In interesting timing, we saw another store whose opening was supported by a Democrat fail this week.

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An Illinois grocery store funded by state and federal tax dollars closed abruptly Sunday, a little more than a year after its grand opening, serving as a potential warning sign to Democrats pushing for more government-funded food stores. The Prairie Food Co-op opened in July 2025 in Lombard with the help of an $807,835 state grant and an additional $750,000 in federal funding secured by Rep. Sean Casten, Illinois Democrat.

But now, it lacks the funds to remain open.

Mamdani's stores are going to be built in a staggered fashion.

How much do you want to bet his first one fails before the last one is even built in 2029?

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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