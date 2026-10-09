Drugs, Death, Animal Torture on Skid Row — but Guess What Finally Got LA Councilwoman's Attention?

One of the reasons the federal government had to step in and do something about the open air drug market and animal abuse haven known as Los Angeles' Skid Row is because state and local officials refused to do anything about the problem. In September, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli of the Central District of California explained to Katie Pavlich, "Katie, I will tell you that local law enforcement does want to fix this. They do want to address it. It's the politicians who have basically deemed the homeless sort of hands-off. There are all these activist groups, and you can see now all these fraudsters who benefit off the homeless crisis. So they don't want the police doing anything to interfere with the homeless that are out on the streets."

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It is his office that is now prosecuting more than two dozen drug traffickers who preyed upon the homeless population existing on Skid Row, 23 of whom were arrested in dual raids Thursday. According to a press release from his office, "During the Skid Row investigation, law enforcement searched 20 residences, most of which were outside Skid Row, as well as several tents associated with drug dealing inside Skid Row, and seized firearms and drugs, including suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, cocaine base, and pills, as well as bulk currency and luxury vehicles."

In addition, several dogs were rescued from the drug dens; the area is notorious for open animal abuse, including reports of addicts anally raping the dogs, and dogs being tortured to death.

Like clockwork, Los Angeles City Councilwoman Ysabel Jurado (an active member of the DSA), whose district encompasses Skid Row, had a statement on the matter. She had no words of praise or even thanks to the law enforcement officers for taking drug traffickers and their products off the streets, but instead tsk-tsk'd those officers and demanded an "urgent briefing" for "the agencies involved to explain the scope of...restrictions" on Skid Row residents "returning to their tents and accessing their belongings."

Yes, this raid and the "displacement" of her "constituents" is deeply concerning to her, and warrants this swift action — yet the conditions before Thursday apparently weren't dire enough for humans or animals for Jurado to care about.

The woman can't even stay awake at City Council meetings.

Hi @YsabelJuradoLA , I look forward to our meeting today at 12 PM. It’s been years in the making. I hope this meeting will wake you up. Since your office can’t admit that there is animal or human cruelty on Skid Row here are some pictures of a dog that a gang member tried to sit on fire, another dog who had his leg purposely broken, a woman that was murdered, a dog that had a giant gash around his neck that has been abused and neglected for years and a dog that overdosed on six hard-core drugs. If this meeting doesn’t wake you up, then I suggest you see your nearest doctor. The whole world is watching you. — JoeyTuccio (@joey_tuccio) October 7, 2026

Joey Tuccio, who's been working around the clock to rescue dogs from the horrific fates they meet on Skid Row, staked out Jurado's office for months to attempt to work with her on getting help for these animals from the city. He was finally able to meet with her on Wednesday, and she was unable to name even one of the dogs Tuccio had been posting about "after two years of nonstop posting videos and pictures of dogs dying in her district."

Prior to that meeting, he wrote:

Hi @YsabelJuradoLA, I look forward to our meeting today at 12 PM. It’s been years in the making. I hope this meeting will wake you up. Since your office can’t admit that there is animal or human cruelty on Skid Row here are some pictures of a dog that a gang member tried to set on fire, another dog who had his leg purposely broken, a woman that was murdered, a dog that had a giant gash around his neck that has been abused and neglected for years and a dog that overdosed on six hard-core drugs. If this meeting doesn’t wake you up, then I suggest you see your nearest doctor. The whole world is watching you.

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After the meeting he reported that he'd asked Jurado why she never posts about Skid Row and her reply was that she didn't want to exploit the community. Apparently that all changed when the fraud pipeline was disrupted by the feds on Thursday.

Here's Jurado's full, infuriating statement:

Councilmember Ysabel Jurado today called for immediate answers about the impact of the law enforcement operation in Skid Row, following reports that residents are being prevented from returning to their tents and accessing belongings. Her office is seeking an urgent briefing, verifying conditions with community partners and identifying resources for affected residents. “Reports that Skid Row residents are being prevented from returning to their tents and accessing their belongings are deeply concerning,” said Councilmember Ysabel Jurado. “People must be able to access essential medication, medical equipment, and care, and residents deserve clear information about restrictions affecting their homes and safety. Law enforcement has described today’s operation as targeting drug trafficking. That stated purpose does not remove the responsibility to protect residents’ rights and well-being. I am calling on the agencies involved to explain the scope of these restrictions and ensure there is a safe process for residents to obtain essential belongings and reach services. Skid Row residents deserve protection from exploitation and violence, and they deserve dignity and accountability from the institutions responsible for their safety.” The Council office is seeking answers from law enforcement, checking conditions with residents and community partners, and identifying assistance for those affected.

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Speaking of the dogs, Joey Tuccio posted some videos of the dogs they rescued Thursday, and is back there Friday to further assist.

Some of the dogs rescued today from Skid Row. https://t.co/8LkulC0ASD — JoeyTuccio (@joey_tuccio) October 9, 2026

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