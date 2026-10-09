Missing Persons Update: Talarico Spox Claims Video of Candidate Friday at Music Fest Is Real

It’s been the latest mystery du jour: Where in the world is Texas Senate James Talarico?

Although he’s in the home stretch of a crucial race with GOP state Attorney General Ken Paxton, he’s been MIA since September 30 and has not made a public appearance since then. His last in-person sighting was on September 28 when he was palling around with an unhinged Robert De Niro in New York City.

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It’s come to the point where Paxton is relentlessly mocking the quirky candidate by “milk cartoning” him and demanding a proof of life video.

His absence has spurred rumors and questions, but his campaign has responded by claiming he had the flu. That must have been one mighty bout with the virus, if true.

As our Jennifer Oliver O’Connell reported Friday, there’s been video floating out there on the interwebs claiming that he was seen at the Austin City Limits Festival, but the reports were unconfirmed. Now local news outlets and Talarico’s spokesman JT Ennis are saying that the footage is real:

Hate to disappoint the conspiracy theorists, but James is still alive and meeting with voters at ACL today. — JT Ennis (@jt_ennis) October 9, 2026

If true, this certainly doesn’t look like a man who couldn’t get out of bed for almost two weeks.

According to the Texas Tribune, meanwhile, Talarico is alive and well. One wonders why he apparently still hasn’t taken questions, then.

After a nine-day illness-induced absence from the campaign trail, Democratic U.S. Senate nominee James Talarico re-emerged Friday with an unannounced appearance at the Austin City Limits music festival. With early voting fast approaching, Talarico stepped off the trail near the start of last week after revealing he had been diagnosed with the flu. His showing at ACL was his first public appearance since Sept. 30, when he called in virtually to an event with the U.S. Hispanic Business Council. His last scheduled in-person event before that was a Sept. 28 fundraiser in New York with Robert De Niro. Talarico was seen walking the grounds of Austin’s Zilker Park, the site of ACL, and greeting voters ahead of an expected onstage appearance at the festival Friday afternoon.

Is it time to take down the signs? I don’t wish ill health on anyone, but they were pretty funny:

LOST: James Talarico has been missing for 11 days. If seen, please return to Robert De Niro. https://t.co/MrmiLVyZRJ — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) October 7, 2026

If indeed he feels well enough to shake hands and post for selfies at a music festival, however, why hasn’t he sat down for an interview or given out a personal statement? For a guy who wants to be one of 100 powerful senators, this whole disappearance act seems awfully opaque.

A key question would be: where the heck have you been, James? Why couldn’t you have at least put out a proof of life photo like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) did when he was out for an extended period due to health concerns?

This video may indeed be real — but even if it is, it leaves many questions left unanswered. “Talafreako” indeed.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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