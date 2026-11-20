Former President Barack Obama made a surprise appearance before newly elected House Democrats on Wednesday, offering advice about governing after their sweeping midterm victory.

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If you thought he would spread a message of healing and reconciliation, then you are sorely mistaken. This was a race-baiting extravaganza.

Long gone were the familiar tropes about “no red states or blue states, only the United States” and on full display was the tired messaging of Woke 1.0.

The OG Barack Obama appeared alongside Dime Store Obama at the Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington, D.C.

The event came just hours after Democrats nominated Jeffries to become the first black speaker of the House when the new Congress convenes in January.

After sweeping Democrat victories, Obama preaches racial grievance alongside Hakeem Jeffries. "Does 'we the people' really mean we everybody, or are we clinging to caste systems and hierarchies and privileges that survived the revolution and continued during the Civil War and the civil rights movement and have continued to today." He was elected president twice. Jeffries is about to become speaker. He's talking in context of the new "diverse" congress. Doesn't matter. This narrative never declares an actual win. Because a win would end it. So the grievance will soldier on. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 20, 2026

"Does 'we the people' really mean we everybody, or are we clinging to caste systems and hierarchies and privileges that survived the revolution and continued during the Civil War and the civil rights movement and have continued to today," he claimed.

That's right, America has a caste society like colonial India and a system of apartheid like South Africa. This is why immigrants from all over the world keep flooding into our country.

This is a despicable insult that rewrites America’s history of progressively improving legal equality for blacks and whites, males and females, through civil wars and mass movements — mass movements often vehemently opposed by Democrats.

What a charlatan.

Those of us that thought the first black president being elected would put an end to the history of racial qualifiers in elected office are still being regaled with this tired appendage of political asterisks in every election cycle.

We get it. The first transgender pediatrician born in American Samoa to biracial parents was just elected dog catcher in an Oregon suburban district. Give it a rest.

Obama congratulated the incoming socialist Democrats and emphasized the “diversity” of the new caucus as a source of political strength, including differences in geography, religion and political philosophy.

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“Diversity” is a slang for “not white” as Democrats recently made clear in Georgia.

*Reynolds, not Jackson — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 19, 2026

Then he went back to his usual tricks. Obama also said Republicans looked like a "golf country club," while Democrats represented a more diverse cross-section of America. His remarks drew laughter from the audience.

Never mind that more white billionaires donate to the Democrat Party than the Republican Party — by a longshot. So, we're back to the Left's class warfare that is thinly disguised by its race-baiting.

The Democrat Party doesn't really have anything to offer America except identity politics and exacerbation of "affordability" problems.

How so many voters could be fooled by this lame schtick is surreal.

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