As we’ve been reporting, Thursday's trilateral meeting in Shenzhen, China, between Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping has produced agreements, lots of promises to work together for peace and prosperity, and Democrat angst that the commander in chief would dare to talk face to face with our competitors. See: Trump, Putin, Xi Hold Historic Trilateral Meeting, Issue Joint Statement on Critical Issues.

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But these days, a big meeting is bound to inspire memes, lots and lots of memes, and this summit did not disappoint. Here’s an AI video that spoke to a lot of people — including me — who become positively spastic when confronted by chopsticks.

Personally, I use Putin’s method:

But not all the social media posts were generated by artificial intelligence. Did you ever think you’d see two of the most powerful leaders of the planet sitting respectfully for a Chinese performance of “YMCA?”

.@POTUS and President Xi watch a performance of YMCA ❤️ pic.twitter.com/R4kDBxIiBE — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) November 19, 2026

This real moment between Jinping and Trump has gone viral and is sure to drive the Left insane. They would rather watch the two leaders in a cage match, but instead, they are actually being cordial and respectful of each other. Acting with some sense of dignity is a hard concept for many of today’s leftists to grasp.

RARE MOMENT CAUGHT ON CAMERA 🎥:



Trump extends his hand to Xi Jinping as they approach the escalator, and Xi quickly grabs hold. A candid moment you don’t see every day in world politics!



….Or maybe Trump is just trying to make Putin jealous! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/cKlqC6Qw5Y — Ryann McEnany (@RyannMcEnany) November 19, 2026

The president also greeted Putin with a smile. What, is he supposed to go up and punch him?

Trump to Putin:



Who is he? It's my friend. Nice to see you. pic.twitter.com/WXoYtBzfLi — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 19, 2026

But you didn’t think it would be all seriousness and tense discussions, did you? It was actually a pretty wild ride — at least according to the imaginations of some content creators. I need to see “The Hangover” again:

Someone found the camera roll from the Trump-Xi-Putin summit. 📸 pic.twitter.com/qls8Bs9cye — Dr. Clown, PhD (@DrClownPhD) November 19, 2026

You might remember the Saturday Night Live skit in the 1990s where Will Ferrell and Chris Kattan would drive around trying to get into clubs while constantly bobbing their heads to Haddaway's 1993 dance "What Is Love." It was called “The Roxbury Guys,” and they’re back, but they look a little different now. Bonus trolling of disgraced former California Rep. Eric Swalwell (14) included:

Of course, the summit was a serious event, and there were crucial issues to discuss like war, AI, the world economy, and more. No, Russia and China are not suddenly our friends, and they will continue to spy on us and act in ways counter to our interests, but if Trump were able to turn down the temperature even a little bit, that wouldn’t be a bad thing.

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In the meantime, we can laugh a little, because Lord knows we need it.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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