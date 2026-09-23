Karen Bass Declares Xavier Becerra As Governor of California: 'You Don't Need an Election on Nov. 3'

A week after Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass dodged the House Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency hearings by resigning her seat on the Homelessness Services Authority (LAHSA), Bass sat down for an interview on the "Flagrant and Funny" podcast with former ESPN talkers Jemele Hill and Cari Champion.

Advertisement

These two peroxide blonde bobbleheads, one of them an admitted Bass booster, talked to Bass about her reelection campaign, the Palisades and Altadena Fires, and why Bass is in a mayoral runoff for the first time in 25 years. Toward the end of this terrible interview, Bass made this proclamation about how a Republican will never win in California.

"That's why the governor's race is over. Our governor's name is Xavier Becerra. You don't need an election on November 3. A Republican cannot win in this state. "And yet, a Republican with a British accent?!"

Well, that settles it, then.

The bobbleheads all laughed gleefully. Isn't it fascinating how Bass not only insults California voters, but insults a legal immigrant who wants to make his chosen state better.

Stay classy, Karen.

WATCH:

Karen Basura says we don't need an election because a Republican cannot win, and Xavier Basura is "already the governor". This is so revealing.



This is what happens when you have one-party rule: these politicians take you for granted and don't even TRY to earn your vote. Becerra… pic.twitter.com/Mg9RrPW8WP — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) September 23, 2026

Karen Basura says we don't need an election because a Republican cannot win, and Xavier Basura is "already the governor". This is so revealing. This is what happens when you have one-party rule: these politicians take you for granted and don't even TRY to earn your vote. Becerra isn't even campaigning. If you democrats actually want your politicians to DO something for you, you need to hand them an L once in a while, to keep them honest so they actually TRY to earn your vote. More got done in LA in the few months that I was campaigning than in a decade or more, all because I put a little fear in this vile reptile. Now that there's no opposition in the race, that's over for LA, and voters will get nothing. It's just dumb and dumber. These scummy politicians feel entitled to your vote, they know you'll vote blue no matter who, and they can do the worst job imaginable, steal your tax dollars, let your cities rot and burn to the ground, knowing that you'll take it because of partisan allegiance and nice weather. The best thing for democrats in California is to hand a democrat just ONE loss, so 4 years from now they actually feel like they need to TRY and earn your vote. Then maybe you'll get a better crop of democrats. If you keep rewarding them with your vote, they'll keep getting worse and worse.

As usual, Pratt is spot on. Having waded through the entire 37-minute fluff fest, three things were made abundantly clear:

1. Spencer Pratt lives rent-free in Bass' head, despite the fact that he's no longer the person she's running against.

2. President Donald Trump also lives rent-free in Bass' head, when the majority of her problems have little or nothing to do with his presidency.

3. Bass despises the electorate for putting her in the position to beg for her job. In the interview, she claimed, "People are in this funk. This is not a shockingly new trend. We go through these every 10 years or so, where people are just so disgusted."

And once again, the bobblehead hosts do not bother to delve deeper into why people are disgusted. They just take Bass' word that it's some kind of blip that just happens because they need to place blame.

Neither Champion nor Hill asked Bass about why she resigned her seat on the Homelessness Services Authority (LAHSA) exactly at the time she was ordered to come to Washington, D.C., and testify before the House Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency to answer for the abject waste and abuse in the city's homelessness response. A response that has $1 billion in federal funds wrapped up in it.

But Bass claimed that under her leadership, the city has had "Unbelievable accomplishments, and I would love to send you a list."

Advertisement

We would love to see that list. But we know it doesn't exist.

Republican candidate for California Governor Steve Hilton was asked what he thought about Bass' dismissive comments and declaration that Democrat Xavier Becerra is already the governor, and the Nov. 3 elections were unnecessary.

WATCH:

Karen Bass on the governor's race: "We don't need an election on November 3rd."



From the same people who lecture us on "democracy." How about focusing on your own race and the SQUALOR in your city, Karen! pic.twitter.com/rwa9ZfjW4e — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) September 22, 2026

Hilton rightly calls out Bass in front of the visual receipts of her failed leadership. He ends with, "This is what you get from Democrats."

Know that if Hilton does pull out a win in November, Bass and other supposed defenders of democracy in the California Democrat Party are going to claim that Trump interfered in the election.

Bet.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.