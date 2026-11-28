What's left of the Iranian regime is fond of having its mouth write checks its butt can't cash. They are also prone to dissembling, as anyone who has watched the Islamic Republic since 1979 can attest to. The old gag applies here; you can tell when the Iranians are lying because their lips are moving.

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They have now done it again. On Saturday, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) blasted Iranian claims that the Iranian Navy managed to land a blow on an American aircraft carrier, along with recapturing two Iranian oil tankers seized by the U.S. Navy.

An Iranian military commander made multiple FALSE claims concerning U.S. Forces over the past 24 hours: 🚫 CLAIM: The U.S. military stole two Iranian oil tankers and the IRGC’s navy retook the vessels while American troops on board slept. ✅ FACT: Iran no longer has a navy. The entire situation the Iranian military commander described is another fabricated lie. 🚫 CLAIM: Iranian naval forces struck aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) on the first day of Operation Epic Fury, forcing U.S. forces to seek assistance from regional countries for evacuation support. ✅ FACT: The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group was well defended and never struck by Iran as a result. In fact, the strike group completed a historically successful combat deployment to the Middle East and safely returned to the United States last month. 🚫 CLAIM: CENTCOM is charging $2.5 million to ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz. ✅ FACT: While U.S. forces and regional partners do control the Strait of Hormuz, there is no toll for passing ships. CENTCOM’s efforts have restored freedom of navigation through the international waterway. Thousands of ships and billions of crude oil barrels have transited the strait freely and safely under U.S. protection despite unwarranted Iranian aggression. — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 28, 2026

What's really funny about this is that Iran's navy is now a series of fish habitats on the bottom of the ocean, making it very difficult to use in offensive operations.

“They stole two of our tankers, but the brave commandos of the Iranian Navy took action and took them back,” Iranian state media outlet Tasnim News quoted Navy Commander Amir Shahram Irani as saying. “When our forces entered the ship, the team assigned to protect it was asleep, and our commandos were able to capture them as well.” Centcom said in a post on X: “Iran no longer has a navy. The entire situation the Iranian military commander described is another fabricated lie.” The U.S. military command also denied a claim by Irani that the country’s forces struck the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier on the first day of the war on Feb. 28, when the U.S. and Israel launched strikes against Iranian targets.

It's fair to say we still don't know how this whole thing is going to end up. Iran has absorbed far more punishment, financial and military, than most would have expected when this whole thing started. Their navy is now a series of artificial reefs, many of their nuclear facilities are buried, most of their military capacity has been destroyed. Add to that the fact that they are broke, and their population is becoming increasingly restive. Representatives from Iran keep asking for a deal, but it's pretty apparent they aren't serious.

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So why engage in transparent lies like this? Very likely these blasts of hot air are intended for internal consumption, at least in part. The purpose? To project the image of strength, to back down the rebellious elements in their own population. They may also be intended for their Persian Gulf neighbors, many of whom Iran has been threatening and, on occasion, shooting at, for one reason or another.

In this case as in many others, Iran is once more, as my grandfather would have put it, more of more s*** than a Christmas goose.

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