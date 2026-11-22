With the midterm election behind him, along with the big Asia summit, President Trump appears once more to be turning part of his attention to Iran. Iran, as we've seen many times, is institutionally incapable of negotiating in good faith; the president has commented on this before, and now he appears to be giving Tehran a deadline: Make an honest deal by the new year, or face more military strikes.

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President Donald Trump is warning that he is inclined to order military strikes against Iran after the new year if the two countries fail to reach an agreement, dismissing ongoing diplomatic talks with Tehran as meaningless. In exclusive comments Sunday to Fox News, the president accused Iranian negotiators of stalling while continuing to escalate hostilities following the U.S. elections. "They’re more aggressive now than before the election," Trump said, characterizing Iranian officials as "professional tap dancers." "They talk all the time, all they do is talk, but it’s all b------," he added. The remarks come as the U.S. maintains a naval blockade of Iranian ports amid broader conflict in the Strait of Hormuz, and as Trump predicted that tit-for-tat strikes will continue between American and Iranian forces.

The naval blockade is still in place, as is the economic stranglehold put on Iran by the American Treasury Department. And, once again, we are seeing signs of unrest among Iran's civilian population.

Hundreds of Iranians took to the streets chanting "Death to the dictator!" and other anti-government messages in the wake of a deadly bus crash over the weekend that killed 13 employees of an oil refinery company, reports said. The rare display of anti-government anger unfolded Tuesday in Abdanan, a city in western Iran near the country's border with Iraq. Demonstrators called for the resignation of company officials blamed for the accident.

We have seen all this before, of course.

The president notes that Tehran has become more aggressive since the election, and President Trump's choice of timetables would seem aimed at that trend; the 120th Congress will be seated on January 3, and it's more than likely that the new, Democrat-controlled House of Representatives and Senate will try to pressure Trump into an easier stance on Iran. Trump, however, remains Commander-in-Chief for two more years; it's unclear whether or not the new Congress will have any such luck.

President Trump also, in effect, dared whatever naval forces Iran may have left to interfere with the United States Navy's blockade of Iranian ports, warning that any such attempt would result in whatever maritime forces Iran has left joining most of the rest at the bottom of the ocean. Given the U.S.'s assets in the area, soon to include a third nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, well, Iran shouldn't take that as an empty threat.

Iran may make a deal that's acceptable to the United States, or more specifically, to President Trump. Then again, it may not. And even if it does, the same caution applies; as the president so pithily notes, it's all BS, and it will abandon any deal made the moment they gain any bit of advantage; such as a soft-shelled Democrat assuming the presidency.

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Maybe they are hoping for more pallets of American currency, should that take place.

Stay tuned, all. After the new year, assuming that Iran doesn't suddenly about-face and make a deal, we'll see what happens next.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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