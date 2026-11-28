The 2026 election did not develop entirely in Republicans' favor. Now, when the 120th Congress is seated in January, and when some of the various new Democrat governors, state legislatures, and so forth are seated, they are going to have to stop shouting and start governing.

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That may not be as easy or as fun as they think. There are a lot of cats to be herded in this new sort-of-coalition; a CNN survey is now showing us just how full of fractious felines this herd is.

Among the national coalition of voters who supported a Democratic House candidate, only about 6 in 10 identify as Democrats themselves, according to newly finalized data from the CNN Voter Poll conducted by SSRS. Even so, there’s widespread agreement among this coalition across a range of topics, headlined by a stark rejection of the Trump administration and its policies. At the same time, the numbers also suggest some potential fault lines.

Those fault lines may be more than potential. There is the lunatic wing of the party, and the crazies seem to be ascendant.

But there’s a notable split in their priorities. Asked to choose the nation’s top issue from a list — the economy, the state of democracy, crime, foreign policy, healthcare or immigration — Democratic congressional voters largely split between the first two, with 47% picking “democracy” and 36% “the economy.” That may reflect the difference between two groups that voted blue for overlapping but dissimilar reasons: a core base of Democrats who see Trump’s White House as an existential threat to the nation’s values, and another bloc motivated more strongly by affordability concerns.

If there is anything that is an existential threat to the nation's values, it's people like the incoming senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI) or the wild-eyed Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14). These, not Republicans, are the ones hostile to the Constitution, to the Electoral College, even to the Supreme Court and the Senate; they claim these institutions are "anti-democratic," given that they define "democratic" as "everyone must agree with us."

But on the affordability front? Hoo, boy, are those affordability voters in for a heck of a shock. Just take a look at the fiscal health of the various states, and compare blue states to red states. It's not a perfect ranking, but the trend is pretty clear; Democrat-run states rank consistently below Republican-run states where fiscal health and affordability are concerned.

The reasoning for that is plain to see. Just looking at the national level, Democrats will try to close down oil and gas extraction in favor of more and more and more windmills and solar panels. They will try to throw open the borders, to bring another influx that will strain resources and hike housing costs. They will try to regulate, they will try to complicate, and everything they do will make matters worse.

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That may well split the Democrat voters who were concerned about affordability and (whether they realize it or not) economics, from the lunatic Trump Derangement Syndrome wing. And that may well open a big, beautiful door for the right Republican candidates to walk through in 2028.

It's going to be an interesting couple of years ahead. The Democrat majorities are liable to overstep, with the loonies leading the charge: On immigration, on energy, on the constitution, on abortion, on men in women's sports, on transgender treatments for minors, and a host of issues. There are still a few sane Democrats; Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) may be the only one left in Congress. And while that may not seem like a really big advantage for Republicans to push back with, it's better than no advantage at all.

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