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Report: Iran's Supreme Leader Issues Warning to US in Meeting With Top Military Chiefs

Becca Lower Follow @BeccaJLower
Oct 31, 2026 1:40 PM
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Report: Iran's Supreme Leader Issues Warning to US in Meeting With Top Military Chiefs
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

It's still not 100 percent clear where the leader of Iran is right now or what his true health status might be, since up to now, all that the world has been allowed to see are social media posts or statements attributed to Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. In some cases, it's become something of a joke, with people referring to him as more of a cardboard cutout than anything.

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Well, now there's a report that Khamenei recently held a meeting with senior Iranian military leaders, during which he issued a warning to the U.S., in the wake of President Donald Trump's comments in early October that our military would hold off on new attacks until after the midterms next Tuesday. He also said that we might not bomb them at that time.

Multiple outlets shared the reported directive to the IRGC:

Khamenei directed senior Iranian military officials in a meeting to deliver an “immediate, impactful response without geographical limitations,” according to Iran’s official IRNA news agency

The leader reportedly instructed these military leaders to update their target database “to ensure that all physical and non-physical assets” of the U.S. and Israeli armies are brought within reach of the Iranian armed forces.  

RedState has also shared the troubling news of reports that Iran might be seeking to target U.S. personnel around the world in the coming days, as revenge for our successful Operation Epic Fury. The revelation came through an unclassified memo just about a week ago from Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

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As my colleague Nick Arama wrote on Friday, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) claimed in an X post that "he and some others were given a "fairly detailed conversation about what the war plan would be." And his thoughts? 

Arama continued:

"I will just say this," Murphy ranted. "Their plan is insane." He claimed it involved hitting civilian infrastructure.

We'll see what happens - when the U.S. military leaders and Pres. Trump choose is the right time, and not before.

This is a developing story. RedState will provide updates when more information becomes available.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI | DONALD TRUMP | IRAN | MILITARY
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