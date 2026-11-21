The ecological havoc wreaked by solar panel and wind turbine facilities is still being tallied. Not only do these boondoggles take up land that could be productively used for more practical purposes, from farming to grazing cattle or even lying fallow; they also displace and kill wildlife. The wind turbine farms may well be the worst offender, as in some parts of the American West the cost in big raptors, including Golden Eagles, is so high that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is reluctant to release its estimated numbers.

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A new study has identified another animal at risk: bats. These animals were already at risk from a pandemic, a fungal disease called white-nose syndrome; now they are further endangered by wind turbines, which have now apparently become 24-hour killing machines; birds during the day, bats at night.

Shocking evidence has emerged to suggest that American bat fatalities following collisions with wind turbine blades have reached a level compared to the devastating depredations of white-nose syndrome. Over the last 20 years this fungal disease is likely to have killed around 12 million bats and in some places led to a 90% wipeout of local populations. A new survey from the US Geological Society suggests that bat deaths caused by wind turbines over the last 40 years have reached nearly 19 million, and the annual rate of 1.5 million is increasing every year.

The rate will go on increasing until the windmills come down. And you won't hear anything from the climate scolds or the "green energy" advocates about this. It's not part of the narrative, you see. They won't talk about this, any more than they are talking about eagle deaths, or the waste of balsa trees.

This is the massive ecological scandal that dares not raise its voice in mainstream media and politics. At most the slaughter is just seen as the cost of doing virtuous business in the interests of promoting the Net Zero fantasy. As we have reported in the Daily Sceptic, blind eyes are also turned to the 500,000 balsa trees illegally logged in the Amazon rainforest every year to supply the lightweight but strong cores for turbine blades. Also somewhat under-discussed is the doppler effect created by giant revolving blades and the unwelcome distortions they can create for both miliary and civilian radar.

Why should we be worried about bats? Well, bats hold a very important role in pretty much every ecosystem they are found in, and for most bat species, that has to do with flying insects, like mosquitoes, of which a healthy bat population can consume millions every night. Some species of bats feed on plant nectar and are essential in cross-pollinating those plants. Some bats eat fruits and scatter seeds in their droppings. But for most of the United States, it's the bugs they eat that make life a little better for humans.

Unless, that is, we continue wiping them out with windmills — low-energy-density, intermittent, unreliable windmills.

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Why won't the "environmental" lobby or the climate scolds talk about this? Why are they so willing to overlook populations of bats, already suffering from a pandemic, now possibly being driven to near-extinction by "green" energy boondoggles? Why don't they seem to care?

Because it's not about the bats. It's not about the eagles. It's about pushing a political agenda. That's all it ever was. That's all it ever will be. And while they are pulling those strings, the bat populations and the eagle populations will continue to decline.

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