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Trump Scores Major Win As Russia, Ukraine Agree to Largest Prisoner Swap of the War

Teri Christoph Follow @TeriChristoph
Nov 11, 2026 11:38 AM
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Trump Scores Major Win As Russia, Ukraine Agree to Largest Prisoner Swap of the War
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Trump's efforts to bring an end to the nearly five-year war between Russia and Ukraine seem to have yielded a positive result Wednesday. 

After two days of peace talks in Abu Dhabi, which were brokered by the U.S., negotiators for the two countries preliminarily agreed to a prisoner exchange that could see thousands of prisoners of war return home.

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Trump adviser (and son-in-law) Jared Kushner, who has been leading the American delegation alongside special envoy Steve Witkoff, announced the agreement Wednesday, saying that the final number of prisoners to be released would be determined on Thursday. 

"One of the positives is we agreed that we're going to have the biggest humanitarian release of prisoners, which we're going to finalize the numbers tomorrow," Kushner told reporters.

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that negotiators had discussed the possibility of exchanging 1,000 prisoners from each side, with the option left open of increasing that number to 1,500 apiece.

Russian officials say the exchange could take place as soon as the next two to three weeks.

Kushner described the negotiations as "a very tough meeting but a productive one," and acknowledged that disputes over territory would be the most difficult issues to resolve on the path to peace.

The U.S. team of Kushner and Witkoff is scheduled to travel to Moscow Thursday for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin before heading to Dublin, Ireland, to meet with Zelensky.

President Trump's envoys hope to make even more progress on the issues discussed in Abu Dhabi and explore the possibility of bringing in European representatives for future negotiations.

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News Topics UKRAINE | RUSSIA | DONALD TRUMP
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