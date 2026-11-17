A Ukrainian drone and cruise missile attack Monday night dropped a 227-meter section of roadway on the Kerch Strait bridge linking illegally occupied Crimea to Russia. This attack follows another attack carried out Sunday night that damaged the supporting arch for one of the roadways; see Putin's Victory Lap Gets Awkward As Ukraine Hammers His Crimean Bridge – RedState.

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Sunday's attack left the supporting roadway arch listing at about a 15-degree angle.

1/ Russian warbloggers are reacting with a mixture of defiance, concern, and threats following the overnight Ukrainian attack on the Kerch (Crimean) Bridge between Russia and the occupied Crimean peninsula of Ukraine. It's not yet clear how serious the damage is. ⬇️ https://t.co/oatM2K3wIe — ChrisO_wiki (@ChrisO_wiki) November 16, 2026

Russian warbloggers are reacting with a mixture of defiance, concern, and threats following the overnight Ukrainian attack on the Kerch (Crimean) Bridge between Russia and the occupied Crimean peninsula of Ukraine. It's not yet clear how serious the damage is.

This last attack closed the bridge, and debris from the demolished roadway has blocked the shipping channel, preventing naval traffic between the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

❗️🌉Footage showing the destruction of the road arch and span of the Crimean Bridge across the Kerch Strait. Unlike an ordinary bridge span, the massive steel arch cannot be easily replaced. Road traffic across the bridge has been completely severed, leaving the occupied land corridor as the only remaining overland route. Furthermore, the collapse also threatens Russian maritime traffic between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. The navigable channel beneath the bridge is only 120 meters wide and 8.3 meters deep, meaning the submerged steel structure could prevent large vessels from passing until the debris is removed. — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 17, 2026

Footage showing the destruction of the road arch and span of the Crimean Bridge across the Kerch Strait. Unlike an ordinary bridge span, the massive steel arch cannot be easily replaced. Road traffic across the bridge has been completely severed, leaving the occupied land corridor as the only remaining overland route. Furthermore, the collapse also threatens Russian maritime traffic between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. The navigable channel beneath the bridge is only 120 meters wide and 8.3 meters deep, meaning the submerged steel structure could prevent large vessels from passing until the debris is removed.

Joyful news from the Kerch Strait! The supporting arch of the road section, together with the roadway itself, has collapsed into the water. Released footage captures the massive bridge structures plunging down, and the debris has reportedly clogged the shipping fairway. Heartfelt gratitude to the Armed Forces of Ukraine for this powerful blow to the occupier’s logistics and supply lines. — Emily (@skittleshotpack) November 17, 2026

Joyful news from the Kerch Strait! The supporting arch of the road section, together with the roadway itself, has collapsed into the water. Released footage captures the massive bridge structures plunging down, and the debris has reportedly clogged the shipping fairway. Heartfelt gratitude to the Armed Forces of Ukraine for this powerful blow to the occupier’s logistics and supply lines.

The railway trestle remains standing with damage to one arch, though it is hard to imagine there was no structural damage from the massive collapse of the parallel roadway.

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Second attack on the Kerch Bridge overnight on November 17. Analysis of the known facts. Using a 3D reconstruction, we recreated a preliminary picture of the aftermath of the overnight combined attack on the Kerch Bridge. As a result of multiple strikes, the road bridge’s arch span, measuring over 270 meters in length, collapsed. Damage to the railway track has also been reported. All road and rail traffic across the bridge has been halted, while maritime traffic through the Kerch Strait has been suspended. — Dnipro Osint (@GarbuzYe) November 17, 2026

Background

Russia built the Kerch Bridge in 2018 after seizing and annexing Crimea in 2014. Vladimir Putin drove the first truck across the bridge.

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The bridge served strategic, economic, and propaganda purposes. Yes, it connects Russia's Taman Peninsula with Crimea and reduces the dependence on ferry traffic and a long road and rail detour around the Sea of Azov. But it also served as a barrier to Ukrainian shipping from its Azov ports before Russia took them in 2022. And, at 12 miles long, it is the longest bridge in Europe.

Previous Attempts

Ukraine has made previous attacks on the bridge. A section of roadway was damaged during the first year of the war when a truck carrying about six tons of explosives was detonated mid-span; see WATCH: Incredible Footage of Key Russian-Controlled Bridge in Crimea Being Destroyed – RedState. This reduced the bridge to a single lane until repairs were completed.

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In 2023, Ukraine again damaged the bridge using unmanned surface vessels; see Russia's Bridge to Crimea Heavily Damaged...Again...by Ukrainian Attack – RedState.

Restrictions

The U.S., under both Biden and Trump, refused to allow American weapons to be used in any attack on the Kerch Bridge. The U.S. supplied ATACMS missiles could have taken out the bridge at any time. Likewise, the Anglo-French Storm Shadow cruise missile could also have dropped the bridge had it been allowed. Indeed, the Biden-Trump restrictions imposed on Ukraine make it seem like, far from wishing the war to end, both administrations wished to kill as many people as possible by simply preventing Ukraine from defending itself.

Domestic Weapons

Sunday's attack involved a drone swarm that targeted radar and air defenses as well as the bridge. The weapon that took down the Kerch Bridge was a domestically produced FP-5 cruise missile called the "Flamingo." Ironically, by imposing controls on how Ukraine uses its imported weapons, the U.S. now has much less control and ability to shape the conflict.

Big Picture

The destruction of the bridge means that 100 percent of all supplies to the civilian population in Crimea and to the Russian Army in the southern half of the conflict must come in by rail, ferry, or a very, very long truck trip. A good portion of Russia's ferry capability is already on the bottom of the Black Sea. You can bet what remains will not last long.

It is doubtful that the current Russian lines of communication can push the required supplies forward to permit a significant Russian offensive. How well the defensive lines will hold out over the winter, when food and winter clothing are scarce, is anyone's guess.

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The civilian population in Crimea will begin to suffer almost immediately. Electricity, already available for only two hours a day in most areas, will become even scarcer. The probability of a famine and epidemic is very high. Making it worse, the population can't easily leave.

The biggest casualty is Vladimir Putin. The Kerch Bridge is his baby. He drove the first truck across it. After the first Ukrainian attack, he returned to drive his Mercedes over the repaired bridge.

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Unless he uses the Royal Kayak, he won't be making this crossing again.

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