Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has been walking pretty tall and talking pretty loud lately, but Ukraine may just have spat in his eye with an attack using over 13,000 drones to hit the bridge from Russia into Crimea, while also hitting some Russian infrastructure. That's a big attack, and it comes days before the American President Donald Trump is set to meet with Putin and the Chinese President Xi Jinping in China.

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Drones certainly are one of the next big things in warfare, and Ukraine is putting them to good use.

Ukraine launched what Russia described as the largest overnight drone attack of the war Monday, striking President Vladimir Putin's prized Crimea bridge and setting industrial facilities ablaze, as separate reports revealed a covert French military mission in Ukraine and preparations in Moscow for a possible return of Russian troops. The developments came days before President Donald Trump is expected to meet Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in China, amid renewed U.S.-brokered efforts to end the nearly five-year conflict. "The sheer scale and effectiveness of these drone attacks are remarkable," retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Richard Newton told Fox News Digital. "Ukraine has developed the capability to produce large numbers of drones and strike targets once considered a safe haven deep inside Russia."

What's interesting about this latest attack is the targeting of the Kerch Strait bridge, a key access point from Russia to Crimea and the warm-water port at Sevastopol. The bridge apparently was hit but not seriously damaged; traffic was said to be halted for a short time but has since resumed. The bridge is a point of pride for Putin, as it was built after Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014. The bridge was also damaged by an explosion in 2022, when a bomb loaded in a truck exploded. In that event, the bridge was closed for some time. It's not yet known exactly who was responsible, but it did complicate logistics for Russian forces in Crimea.

Now, it's been hit again.

Russian-installed Crimean governor Sergei Aksyonov confirmed that the Kerch Strait bridge, linking occupied Crimea to mainland Russia, had been struck. The Kremlin characterized the damage as minor. Road traffic was temporarily suspended for repairs, while trains continued running, according to Russian transportation officials. The bridge is both a strategically important supply route and a symbol of Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Here's the fun part.

Meanwhile, Russian newspaper Vedomosti reported Nov. 16 that Kremlin officials had instructed lawmakers from Putin's United Russia party to prepare for "victory" and the return of personnel from the battlefield. The message was reportedly delivered during a closed-door seminar attended by senior presidential administration official Sergei Kiriyenko. A source described lawmakers being told to anticipate the possibility of soldiers returning home simultaneously. The report provided no timetable and did not establish that Putin had ordered a withdrawal or decided to end the war.

This seems a classic example of "you spoke too soon." Ukraine doesn't look anything like beaten yet.

Ukraine has, throughout this thing, fought about as well as one could expect an underdog to fight. They're creating a whole new school of military arts with the way they are using drones to hit Russian logistics and infrastructure farther and more reliably than using aircraft or missiles. But as always, every war is fought and won by logistics, not tactics, and Russia has the overwhelming advantage there — although they don't seem to be making very good use of it.

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Meanwhile, on this incident, chalk up one for Ukraine.

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