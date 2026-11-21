The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) is a union federation of journalists' trade unions around the world, representing around 600,000 media workers from 146 countries. It's affiliated with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and has represented journalists in the UN since 1953. It also has a notorious reputation for being unfriendly to Israel.

Advertisement

Today, though, the IFJ has about 40 fewer members. Why? Because they were suspected of being terrorists.

NEW: Global Journalists’ Group Quietly Cuts 40 Terrorists’ Names From Its ‘Slain Gaza Journalists’ List -- Mass purge likely meant to ward off criticism as group faces scrutiny for anti-Israel bias https://t.co/697zYF1CU3 — Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) November 20, 2026

Writing at the Washington Free Beacon, Mr. Kredo has more details, and it's... interesting.

The International Federation of Journalists quietly excised 40 names from its widely cited list of "journalists" killed in Gaza, an attempted clean-up likely meant to ward off further criticism after the Washington Free Beacon first documented the list’s inclusion of multiple battle-hardened terrorists. Seven of the names struck off the Brussels-based group’s list remain on a dueling list maintained by the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists, which after its own review has doubled down on classifying many Palestinian militants who masqueraded as newsmen as "slain journalists." More than half the names on CPJ’s now revised list of supposed journalists slain in Gaza "have connections to terrorist groups," the Free Beacon first reported last month. The IFJ, which touts itself as the world’s largest advocacy group for reporters, has been under fire for including as "slain journalists" confirmed terrorists who were active on the battlefield. The situation mirrors that of the CPJ, which is facing similar scrutiny for its list of "slain journalists" in Gaza and recently removed some names after months of infighting.

One wouldn't think it too difficult to discern the difference between a journalist and a jihad; if someone is carrying a camera and a notepad, they are a journalist. If they are carrying an AK-47, they are a jihadi. Of course, there are plenty of Hamas fighters who may be crazy but not stupid, and manage to conceal themselves, moving, as the old saying goes, as a single fish in the school of the people.

Still, though; one would think that these groups would do a little better job of screening. Of course, there are so-called journalists who are not jihadis, and yet we are forced to wonder on which side their real loyalties lie. As for the IFJ and their counterpart group, one wonders just how deeply they have scratched this surface.

The clash between the two dueling lists—with the CPJ list continuing to include the names of seven "journalists" removed from the IFJ list—highlights how both groups are struggling to make the case—without credible evidence—that Israel targets Palestinian journalists. The IFJ, for its part, has tried to dodge more scrutiny by only vaguely acknowledging that it’s removed at least 40 names from its list since early October. A small disclaimer online that says the IFJ "is working hard to keep this list up-to-date and accurate."

Advertisement

The BBC has been tarred with that brush as well.

And yes, that's the part that makes us doubt their sincerity — the fact that the members of these groups will spin any spin to turn the discussion in favor of some of the most vicious goblins on the planet. Not even a semblance of impartiality. What is it with these people?

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.