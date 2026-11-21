Former President Barack Obama took to social media Friday to lecture Americans about rebuilding "bonds of social trust," just two days after telling a room full of incoming House Democrats that everyone on the Republican side of the House chamber "looked the same."

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Which, as per my understanding of the rules, is super-racist.

The guy wants to heal the country he spent eight years dividing, and he's delivering the sermon just 48 hours removed from his latest racial jab.

"I don't have to tell you that a lot of Americans don't trust each other right now. They don't trust their institutions. You can feel it in their politics, online, in our communities," the race-baiter said. "I believe we can build those bonds of social trust."

"But we can't just do it on our phones. Trust is built the old-fashioned way, by sitting down across from somebody who might seem different and start asking questions."

I don’t have to tell you that a lot of Americans don’t have trust in each other or in our institutions right now––but I believe we can rebuild those bonds of social trust. During this year’s Democracy Forum, taking place from December 9 to 11 in Chicago, we're going to focus on the topic of trust, because our democracy runs on it. And we've got a lot of work to do. Learn more: https://t.co/Xvnu4ql4fm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 20, 2026

The video is an ad for his foundation's Democracy Forum, set for Dec. 9 to 11 in Chicago under the theme "Powering Democracy with Trust."

That's rich, coming from a man who looked across the aisle at half of Congress and saw nothing but a country club. Here's what he told House Democrats on Wednesday, according to excerpts released by his office.

"You go into the House chamber for the State of the Union, and on one side, everybody looked the same. I mean, it's like a golf country club on one side, and then you got, on the Democratic side, you just had America," he said.

Obama: One of the things that always struck me each time I did it, and I did eight of them, you go into the House chamber for the State of the Union, and on one side, everybody looked the same. I mean, it's like a golf country club on one side, and then you got, on the Democratic side, you just had America. You had everybody. And that is a power. — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 20, 2026

Yep, he wants to bridge the divide ... while sneering that one side of the political aisle is supposedly all white. He didn't have to spell out what he meant. Tens of millions of Americans vote Republican, and the former president just told a room full of Democrats that the people those voters elected aren't "America."

The king of identity politics strikes again.

That wasn't even the worst of it. Obama also asked whether America is still "clinging to caste systems and hierarchies and privileges." My colleague Kyle Becker rightly called the whole thing a "race-baiting extravaganza."

Oh, and about that "golf country club" swipe. After leaving office in 2017, Obama joined the private Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia, then took an honorary membership at Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

The dude sneering at the country club set is a two-club man himself. No surprise, really, from a lifelong raging hypocrite.

Obama's pitch got hammered in the replies. Commentator Latrice Littleton went straight into picking apart the race angle, pointing out that "judging people by skin color isn't progress."

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"It's hypocrisy."

Indeed, it is.

Obama says Republicans look like a country club and Democrats look like America. We all know what he meant. Judging people by skin color isn't progress. It's hypocrisy. https://t.co/x2bnwZJYos — Latrice Littleton (@latricex) November 20, 2026

PolitiBunny quote-posted the trust video and turned Obama's line right back on him.

"You’re the reason a lot of Americans don’t have trust in each other or in our institutions," she wrote. "No President has done more to set this country back and divide our people than you."

Fact check: True.

Cynical Publius also tied the lost trust to the identity politics of the Obama years.

"The literal reason why we do not have 'bonds of social trust' is because this man -- perhaps the most evil American ever to exist --Barack Obama -- saw that we were on the cusp of a post-racial society and decided that could not stand," they fired back.

And MAZE dug up Obama's December 2016 NPR interview on Russian election interference, which they say was meant "to get the Russia hoax started," and dropped the perfect caption.

"But sure, 'trust in institutions.'"

December, 2016. Obama does an hour long interview with NPR to get the Russia hoax started. Almost everything Obama says is in direct contradiction to the intelligence report on the election that he had just received. But sure, "trust in institutions." 👌 https://t.co/HLLAou218F — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 20, 2026

Here's the point. Trust didn't just evaporate. Americans were taught to stop trusting their institutions by the people running them. And Barack Hussein Obama was a big, big part of that.

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This is the same jackwagon that gave us "If you like your health care plan, you can keep it," PolitiFact's Lie of the Year in 2013. His IRS targeted conservative groups and later apologized, but the seed had been planted for the targeting that was to come under Joe Biden. His foundation even spent its 2022 Democracy Forum on "Combating Disinformation," which was designed specifically to shut down free speech and thought from one side of the political aisle.

And the "sit down and listen" routine comes from the man who said small-town voters "cling to guns or religion."

Build those bonds of social trust, my a**.

Obama wants you to sit down across from somebody who seems different and listen. He could start with the Republican side of the House chamber, instead of telling people that there is no commonality to be had with a group that, in his narrow world, all looks the same.

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