Positive News Ahead of Trilateral Talks: 'Real Shot' to Help End Russia-Ukraine War

There's some good news on the Ukraine War front.

The war has been ongoing since Russia's full invasion in Feb. 2022. The Trump administration has been helping in the effort to end the war.

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Now, according to Townhall's Cameron Arcand, U.S. officials on a press call concerning the Russia/Ukraine trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi expressed some cautious optimism:

U.S. OFFICIALS on press call on Russia/Ukraine trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi: There is now a “real shot” to make “serious progress” to end the war. Says conversations between U.S. and the two warring countries are now a daily occurrence. @townhallcom — Cameron Arcand (@cameron_arcand) November 9, 2026

There is now a “real shot” to make “serious progress” to end the war. Says conversations between U.S. and the two warring countries are now a daily occurrence.

U.S. OFFICIAL: “Our goal is really to make sure we can start defining how we’re gonna end this war.” “We’re gonna try and get the Russians to agree to a multilateral format” — official notes need for more discussion between European nations and Russia @townhallcom — Cameron Arcand (@cameron_arcand) November 9, 2026

U.S. OFFICIAL: “Our goal is really to make sure we can start defining how we’re gonna end this war.” “We’re gonna try and get the Russians to agree to a multilateral format” — official notes need for more discussion between European nations and Russia

It sounds like they may be making progress on the territorial issues.

U.S. official on Russia/Ukraine war: “both sides have shown a little bit of flexibility privately” when it comes to territorial issues despite public stances remaining unchanged. @townhallcom — Cameron Arcand (@cameron_arcand) November 9, 2026

U.S. official on Russia/Ukraine war: “both sides have shown a little bit of flexibility privately” when it comes to territorial issues despite public stances remaining unchanged.

The trilateral talks begin on Tuesday, and the official said security guarantees for Ukraine will be a major topic for the discussions, including the potential for a NATO-style Article 5 defense for ‌Kyiv. U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be leading the US mediation efforts.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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