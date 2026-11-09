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Positive News Ahead of Trilateral Talks: 'Real Shot' to Help End Russia-Ukraine War

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Nov 09, 2026 4:28 PM
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Positive News Ahead of Trilateral Talks: 'Real Shot' to Help End Russia-Ukraine War
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

There's some good news on the Ukraine War front. 

The war has been ongoing since Russia's full invasion in Feb. 2022. The Trump administration has been helping in the effort to end the war.

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Now, according to Townhall's Cameron Arcand, U.S. officials on a press call concerning the Russia/Ukraine trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi expressed some cautious optimism: 

There is now a “real shot” to make “serious progress” to end the war. Says conversations between U.S. and the two warring countries are now a daily occurrence.

U.S. OFFICIAL: “Our goal is really to make sure we can start defining how we’re gonna end this war.” “We’re gonna try and get the Russians to agree to a multilateral format” — official notes need for more discussion between European nations and Russia 

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It sounds like they may be making progress on the territorial issues. 

U.S. official on Russia/Ukraine war: “both sides have shown a little bit of flexibility privately” when it comes to territorial issues despite public stances remaining unchanged.

The trilateral talks begin on Tuesday, and the official said security guarantees for Ukraine will be a major topic for the discussions, including the potential for a NATO-style Article 5 defense for ‌Kyiv. U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be leading the US mediation efforts.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics RUSSIA | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | UKRAINE | UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
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