Now We Know Who Really Deserves the Blame for GOP's Midterm Disaster

In the almost two weeks since Republicans got a thwacking at the ballot box, there has been a fair amount of finger pointing (and, to a lesser extent, introspection) as party leaders try to make sense of the disastrous losses across the board.

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One school of thought blames MAGA voters for abandoning the GOP in favor of the Democrat Party, but a new poll from J.L. Partners blows a hole in that theory.

Instead, the poll indicates that it was the millions of Trump voters who never bothered to show up at the polls that made all the difference this year.

And there's some bad news and some good news in what the poll found.

The bad news first.

According to the New York Post, which first reported the findings, a whopping 35 percent of President Donald Trump's 2024 voters stayed home during the midterms, compared with just 22 percent of Kamala Harris voters.

Only eight percent of Trump's voters actually crossed party lines to support Democrat candidates, but that means that Republicans still would have lost control of both the House and Senate even if not a single voter had switched sides.

New ‘Blue Tsunami’ election poll offers Republicans hope for a 2028 comeback https://t.co/XnkCaJN16q https://t.co/Ixy2CA03jo — New York Post (@nypost) November 16, 2026

The poll shows that there was a 15-point national swing toward Democrats between 2024 and 2026 – 10 points were attributed to turnout differences and five points to voters switching parties.

Which seems to lend credence to the idea that MAGA doesn't show up when Donald Trump isn't on the ballot. And, as you'll recall, the president implored his voters repeatedly to vote as if he were a midterm candidate.

The poll numbers are fairly brutal.

Among Trump's 2024 supporters, 46 percent of those without college degrees, 44 percent of those over age 65, and 39 percent of rural voters did not cast a ballot in the midterms.

The findings are particularly interesting because they challenge some of the post-election explanations that were offered by Republicans who could be considered presidential frontrunners for 2028.

Vice President JD Vance, for instance, argued that turnout wasn't the primary problem, pointing instead to Trump voters who had defected to Democrats, while Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) made a similar argument, describing the results as a "Watergate-level repudiation" of the GOP.

J.L. Partners' founding director, James Johnson, saw things a bit differently, concluding that the midterm results weren't a rejection of the MAGA agenda and a return to establishment Republicanism; he suggested, instead, that the GOP simply needs to figure out how to get those voters back to the polls.

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And that's the good news.

The MAGA political coalition didn't disintegrate, but it obviously didn't find enough non-Trump candidates delivering the message that would get them to the polls.

And the message matters. A lot.

The poll found that the economy and cost of living were the top two concerns across voter groups, which means Republicans can't simply blame their losses on Trump's absence from the ballot. Voters are still looking for relief from high prices and the everyday costs of living, and the GOP needs to convince them it's the one party that will deliver that.

So Republicans have an established blueprint for winning, but it won't be enough to simply slap a MAGA label on a candidate and hope that Trump's voters show up for them. They'll need to give those voters good reasons to get off the couch and head to the polls, or we'll likely see more of the same in two years' time.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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