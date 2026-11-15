Massie Just Offered Republicans a ‘Lifeboat’ — Look Who He’s Rowing With

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie (KY-4) wants one more shot at Trump's Iran policy before he's out the door in January, and he's selling it to his GOP colleagues as their ticket out of MAGA.

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"I'm offering Republicans a lifeboat from MAGA," Massie told Fox News Digital.

I'm not sure telling your colleagues to abandon the same movement that threw you out on your keister, and join you on a journey into irrelevance, is much of a sales pitch. But you do you, Tom.

Massie introduced the resolution on Nov. 10. It would direct President Trump to remove U.S. armed forces from hostilities with Iran under the War Powers Resolution.

I’ll be forcing a vote to END THE WAR in Iran before my term is up. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) November 14, 2026

Want proof that he's simply preening for the cameras?

Massie says he can force the vote "in the next few legislative days" or around Christmas. Either way, no vote is scheduled, and two other Iran war powers resolutions are already waiting and could go first. To nobody's surprise, he seems to be looking for attention.

This would be the House's fourth attempt this year to rein in Trump's military operations against Iran. Massie isn't exactly brimming with confidence about the passenger list.

"Congress is paralyzed," Massie told Fox.

He also accused his fellow Republicans of being "still in the suicide pact with this administration."

Even Republicans who have sided with him before aren't expecting a rush to the lifeboats. House Armed Services Chairman Mike Rogers (AL-3), who opposes the resolution, acknowledged that "Massie has been having conversations with members."

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (NJ-2) suggested only "one or two" more Republicans might join.

Rep. Tom Barrett (MI-7), who voted for a previous resolution, said: "My position would be consistent for it." But he told Fox he was skeptical that more Republicans would come along.

So who is cheering Massie on? Democrats.

"If they're listening to the people that sent them here, yes," Rep. Ayanna Pressley (MA-7) said when asked whether more Republicans would join.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro (CT-3) said she "thinks they would."

Perhaps the loudest echo came from Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), who is trying to take Chuck Schumer's job as majority leader. It's an indirect show of support, but his new campaign ad calls for "ending the war in Iran immediately."

Democrats, we won the majority. But we still need to win the trust of the American people. We can’t return to the status quo. If you agree, join us at https://t.co/ecKvx8en08 https://t.co/NSXPLjiYxX — Chris Van Hollen (@VanHollenForMD) November 14, 2026

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That's quite a crew on the SS Massie. Pressley, DeLauro, and the guy John Fetterman says could finally push him out of the Democrat Party.

Massie also took a parting shot at the president.

How’d that work out for ya? — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) November 14, 2026

The trouble for Massie is that even his successes on this issue haven't done much. In September, the House passed an Iran war powers resolution 220-204 with seven Republicans on board, Newsweek reported. The administration didn't withdraw, and whether such resolutions are legally binding is disputed. As for where Trump stands on Iran, he slammed the door on a deal just days ago.

Massie has roughly seven weeks left in office. And then it’s bon voyage, Tommy. Have fun sailing off into the sunset with Marge.

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