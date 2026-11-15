The Democrat Party Has a Particularly Nasty Surprise for Voters Promised ‘Affordability’

The Democrat Party's bait-and-switch following its midterm election victory happened so fast voters are going to need neck braces from the whiplash.

The instant pivot to getting "revenge" against the Trump administration for daring to slash USAID, move to shutter the Department of Propaganda Education, and empower DOGE to trim the nation's endless waste, fraud, and abuse was entirely predictable, but it nonetheless broadsided those adorable independent voters who fell for the Democrats' "affordability" narrative.

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There has never been a single clue that Democrats ever gave a damn about "affordability," unless you mean bribing welfare dependents and government check-collectors with "free" money.

Indeed, they blew out the budget for decades, along with their uniparty cadres in the Republican Party, fueling inflation and racking up a mind-boggling $40 trillion in debt.

Now we are getting the second pivot, courtesy of the Wall Street Journal. The Democrats never cared about affordability, after all.

Party lawmakers are weighing when to attach tax increases to their major legislation, as they design an agenda for 2027 that aims to make laws when possible and shows the public the stakes in the 2028 election. Many Democrats favor tying tax increases to higher spending because they want to avoid deepening historically large U.S. budget deficits. They see political advantages in pairing policies that lower consumers’ costs with higher levies on wealthy people and corporations. Even bills with tax increases that would almost certainly get blocked by Senate Republicans or the president could function as a muscle-memory-building dress rehearsal for 2029, when Democrats hope to control Congress and the White House. But Democrats’ best chances of maneuvering bills past the Senate’s 60-vote filibuster barrier and Trump’s veto threats into laws that benefit people in the near term probably lie in avoiding the corporate and individual tax hikes that Republicans will resist. And some Democratic lawmakers are wary of boxing themselves in with promises to pay for everything.

You voted for paying less money for groceries and getting more bang-for-buck at the gas pump?

Best the Democrats can do is tax increases. Surprise!

It isn't like there weren't signs for voters. As RedState reported extensively, the DSA that runs the "Democrat Party" wants to go on a spending spree that will destroy the U.S. economy as we know it.

RedState's Teri Christoph noted a month ago that the Dems' 'affordability' pitch is "hogwash":

A new analysis from President Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers (CEA) estimates that the Democratic Socialists of America’s (DSA) open-borders and mass-amnesty agenda could cost taxpayers between $440 billion and $613 billion over the next 10 years. Super affordable, right?

As Rusty Weiss pointed out, a DSA leader recently got roasted on Fox News for not even knowing the cost of the group's radical agenda:

MacCallum laid out the White House math — canceling student debt, open borders and amnesty, Medicare for All — about $350,000 per household. Medicare for All alone, she noted, is $47.4 trillion. “How are you going to pay for that?” she asked. Romer didn't counter with facts and figures. Who needs that noise, amirite? Instead, she suggested the figures were simply "made up."

"Made up." Like the Democrat Party's "affordability" narrative?

It turns out, the “affordability” spiel was cooked up by the “American Accountability Network,” a message spam alliance driven by radical organizations, such as teachers' unions, the AFL-CIO, the SEIU, and “community organizers.”

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Think, a Nigerian email scam, but instead of you "winning" $572,000 from an African prince who simply needs your bank account information to wire you the money, you win more inflation and tax increases.

Former Obama "green jobs czar" Van Jones gave the game away in an appearance on CNN.

🚨Coordinated Democratic Social Media Campaign to Win Midterms Revealed🚨 CNN’s Van Jones says Democrat operatives coordinated tens of thousands of people through the “American Accountability Network” to amplify their unaffordability message across social media. “The Republicans never figured out what we were doing,” Jones said. He described the participants as “online humans, not bots” and claimed the campaign generated 32.5 million daily hits on Instagram, 88.8 million on X and 185 million on Facebook "Driving the kitchen table affordability message and tying that to Democrats on a positive and Republicans on a negative.....They couldn't get any traction on these cultural war issues anymore because we figured out how to get around all that." — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) November 6, 2026

“The Republicans never figured out what we were doing!” Van Jones said. “Don’t get mad at me. I was given permission to reveal this”

“Driving the kitchen table affordability message and tying that to Democrats on a positive and Republicans on a negative,” he said. “They couldn’t get any traction on these cultural war issues anymore because we figured out how to get around that.”

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“They never figured it out, and that network is going to continue to push for kitchen-table issues and hold our Democratic lawmakers accountable.”

The success of this "affordability" spam campaign? Dizzying.

Among voters naming each as their top issue, 2024 → 2026: • Democracy: D+62 → D+59 (no change) • Immigration: R+80 → R+79 (no change) • Economy: R+63 → D+6 (70 pt swing to Ds) https://t.co/A6h4UDbTAm — Will Jordan (@williamjordann) November 10, 2026

A Dem pollster reported:

Among voters naming each as their top issue, 2024 → 2026:

• Democracy: D+62 → D+59 (no change)

• Immigration: R+80 → R+79 (no change)

• Economy: R+63 → D+6 (70 pt swing to Ds)

I regret to inform you Democrat voters: You've been duped.

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