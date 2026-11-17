Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, President Trump's pick to take the job permanently, opened his Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday by thanking God and telling lawmakers how his family escaped Vietnam as Saigon fell.

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A serious tone befitting a serious confirmation. Then Democrats launched their line of questioning and proved once again that they are little more than ringmasters in an intellectually deprived circus.

RedState's Teri Christoph reported Cao's nomination back in September. On Tuesday, he made his first big appearance before the Senate Armed Services Committee and began with his faith.

Cao gave "praise and glory to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ."

He then recounted being "plucked... out of Vietnam right before the fall of Saigon."

Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao at his confirmation hearing:



"I would like to give praise and glory to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, without whom I would not be here today. You can see God's fingerprints throughout my life bringing me to this moment.



He plucked me out… pic.twitter.com/mSjWnurGjH — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 17, 2026

It was a powerful opening. Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) took a different approach. One you'd expect from somebody lacking the intelligence quotient to tie one's shoes.

Hirono went with her usual shtick, asking Cao whether he had ever made unwanted requests for sexual favors or committed harassment or assault of a sexual nature.

For those new to the game, she asks every nominee these questions. It’s absurd to hear it aimed at a man who just finished describing how he fled a communist takeover as a child.

Indeed, Cao didn't flinch.

"I have NOT," he answered.

🚨 NOW: Sen. Mazie Hirono (D) asks Trump Navy Secretary nominee Hung Cao is he's a S*XUAL ASSAULTER during his confirmation hearing



Q: "Have you ever made unwanted requests for s*xual favors or committed any verbal or physical harassment or assault of a s*xual nature?"



CAO: "I… pic.twitter.com/EQdBRh45FW — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 17, 2026

Then he gave Hirono something to think about. Which assumes she can think — a very gracious assumption.

The Democrat lawmaker did her best to corner Cao on the Iran war, pointing out that it has stretched critical naval resources.

"Senator, it is stressing our naval resources," he countered. "But again, I've grown up where I lost a country, where I didn't have a flag to stand under."

"I will fight every single day to keep that from happening to our children or our grandchildren."

Hirono's dismissive sigh after that reply says a lot about the kind of individual we're dealing with here.

Hung Cao tells Sen. Hirono the war on Iran "is stressing our naval resources":



"I've grown up where I lost a country, where I didn't have a flag to stand under... I will fight every single day to keep that from happening to... my children." pic.twitter.com/cu2QN3dYiW — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) November 17, 2026

Grandstanding doesn't work when you're dealing with a man who knows exactly what it means to serve a country ... because he once had none.

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Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) wasn't any better. She cut Cao off and announced she couldn't support him because, in her opinion, he'll just "be another yes man."

Imagine reducing a Vietnamese refugee who served more than 30 years in the Navy, having deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan, and Somalia, and retiring as a captain, by saying he doesn't have enough clarity of thought to be any more than a "yes man."

What a racist.

DUCKWORTH: Did you talk to the secretary of defense and tell him this war is unsustainable? HUNG CAO: The secretary of war knows my stance on our readines--- DUCKWORTH: Okay. I can't vote for you, because you're going to be another yes man https://t.co/GIY9czZBmU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 17, 2026

If Democrats wanted to prove Cao unfit, they did the exact opposite.

Hirono wanted a gotcha moment. As did Duckworth. Instead, they unwittingly helped everyone watching see why Cao deserves confirmation.

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