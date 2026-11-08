RedState Weekly Briefing: Musk Calls Their Bluff, Miller Takes the Mic, Blanche Gets the Last Word

Happy Sunday, and welcome to the RedState Weekly Briefing — where we take a quick look at the week’s most-viewed stories in case you missed any of them. The midterms obviously are in the rearview mirror, but the political fireworks are still going strong. From Elon Musk calling Democrats' bluff to Stephen Miller taking the mic and Todd Blanche getting the last word, there was plenty to catch readers' attention. Grab a cup of coffee (or something stronger if you're so inclined) and sit down with this 21st-century Weekend Edition of your favorite (online) publication.

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#1 - Elon Musk's Brilliant Reply to Dems Who Want to Cut Off His Companies' Government Contracts — by Nick Arama

The Democrats are so intent on going after him that they don't care about how much he brings to America. They should be lauding him and praising him for all of his contributions. And they would — if he were still a Democrat. It's because he's not under their control that sparks the fury. They complain about weaponizing, even as they try to weaponize the government against him. I have to hand it to Elon. He knows they're trying to get him — and still, he flips them off and spits in their eyes. Gotta admire the courage in the face of truly evil action.





#2 - Abdul El-Sayed Gave His Victory Speech. He Said Something Absolutely Chilling. — by Kyle Becker

That’s a Bashar al-Assad level of support. The newspaper reported that voters in Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, and Hamtramck, communities with large Muslim populations, turned out in support of El-Sayed. The chilling thing about all of this is that the Democrat Party is successfully balkanizing America into foreigner-led communities (or communities led by the children of immigrants) whose loyalties are more tribalistic than patriotic.





#3 - Democrats Melt Down Over Stephen Miller, Then He Takes the Mic and Gives Them a Reason to Be Nervous — by Rusty Weiss

Miller's comments are perhaps a necessary reminder of what the president's fight for this nation meant in saving America from the incompetence of Joe Biden and the intentional destruction of America under his autopen-wielding minions. Destruction that would have continued unabated under Kamala Harris. It gives us a moment to pause and reflect after these last few difficult days. "We need to stand with the man who has stood with us and this country with every fiber of his being. It is the honor of my life to be President Trump’s chief of staff, and I swear to you, and I pledge to you, Mr. President, my absolute loyalty, my unwavering commitment, and my total devotion to your success and the success of this country," Miller added.





#4 - Ilhan Omar Just Addressed Her Supporters After Election Victory. What She Says Is Jaw-Dropping. — by Kyle Becker

Omar also made a point of describing her victory as a triumph for her community. "When they decided that they were going to come for me, they thought that they were going to find someone who was going to cower," she declared. She continued: “They thought they were going to find a community that was going to live in fear. They thought that if you attacked me and you silenced me, that my community wouldn't show up and vote.” The emphasis on community is particularly notable given Omar's previous controversies over her remarks concerning Somalia and the political interests of Somali Americans.





#5 - Robert Garcia Threatens Stephen Miller, Todd Blanche Ends the Conversation in Two Brutal Sentences — by Bob Hoge

Two sentences. That’s all he needed. It’s almost as if he’d said, “Pipe down, Robert. You’re interrupting the adults.” It’s not the first time in recent months that Robert Garcia has acted like a classless high school bully, at least, according to private equity investor Leon Black. As RedState’s Ward Clark wrote Thursday, he just dropped a defamation lawsuit on the congressman over incendiary remarks he made about Black’s relationship with the late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. If Black did participate in Epstein’s dirty deeds, then he ought to pay the consequences, but he says the allegations are false and Garcia knowingly lied about them.

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