Elon Musk's Brilliant Reply to Dems Who Want to Cut Off His Companies' Government Contracts

Democrats have been losing their minds about how they would like to go after Elon Musk.

This is incredibly self-defeating, since Musk provides so much that benefits America, from helping expand free speech on X to SpaceX, which rescues astronauts.

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But they want to go after him because he has the intelligence to support Republican candidates. Plus, he did all he could with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to help cut waste in our government.

So we've seen things like Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) calling to investigate Musk, and Democrat Rep. Yassamin Ansari (AZ-03) saying, "See you soon." You had former Labor Secretary Robert Reich calling for Democrats to try to "defund" Musk and "nationalize" Musk's companies. You even had podcaster and professor Scott Galloway calling him a traitor, comparing him to the Rosenbergs, who were executed. That's how far off the rails Democrats have gotten.

However, Musk had the perfect response, which again showed how clueless Democrats are. He responded to a proposal that he should simply cancel his contracts with the government. He laughed at the Democrats.

Exactly 😂 Tesla has no government contracts and President Trump ended federal incentives for electric vehicles. SpaceX contracts with the government are BOTH the best product AND the lowest price! Moreover government revenue will be less than 10% of SpaceX revenue this quarter and less then 5% a year from now. Happy to cancel any that the government doesn’t want. Just say the word! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2026

Exactly Tesla has no government contracts and President Trump ended federal incentives for electric vehicles. SpaceX contracts with the government are BOTH the best product AND the lowest price! Moreover government revenue will be less than 10% of SpaceX revenue this quarter and less then 5% a year from now. Happy to cancel any that the government doesn’t want. Just say the word!

Exactly. Democrats don't get that Elon's companies are a benefit to America, something they can't get with the same quality through other means, and they should be very grateful they have access to things like SpaceX. SpaceX doesn't need the government, but the government needs them.

The Democrats are so intent on going after him that they don't care about how much he brings to America. They should be lauding him and praising him for all of his contributions. And they would — if he were still a Democrat. It's because he's not under their control that sparks the fury. They complain about weaponizing, even as they try to weaponize the government against him.

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I have to hand it to Elon. He knows they're trying to get him — and still, he flips them off and spits in their eyes. Gotta admire the courage in the face of truly evil action.

both Tesla and SpaceX will be around longer than any politician who is in their job , regardless of party . they have the best products and nobody is a close #2 as of now. — Shai Goldman (@shaig) November 6, 2026

Take that Elizabeth Warren @SenWarren and Bernie Sanders @SenSanders — My moms caregiver ™ (@mymomcare) November 6, 2026

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