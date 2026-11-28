President Donald Trump has finally moved to fill one of the most consequential vacancies in the federal government, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is so hot he could melt cheese on a raw burger.

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Trump nominated Eric Ueland on November 16 to serve as comptroller general of the United States, putting him in line to lead the Government Accountability Office (GAO) for the next 15 years.

The position has been without a permanent occupant for nearly a year. Former Comptroller General Gene Dodaro's term expired on December 29, 2025, and Orice Williams Brown has been serving in an acting capacity ever since.

But Schumer is particularly upset that the Trump administration proceeded with the nomination without securing the approval of congressional Democrats.

“No president should get to pick the person who polices their power,” Schumer said in a Tuesday statement.

Schumer vowed that Senate Democrats would adhere to the traditional bipartisan selection process when they assume control of the chamber in January.

“No president is above scrutiny, and no taxpayer dollar should be beyond it,” he added.

Interestingly enough, federal law expressly gives the president the authority to appoint the comptroller general, subject to Senate confirmation.

Under federal law, a 10-member congressional commission recommends at least three candidates to the president, who can also request additional recommendations. The statute does not explicitly require unanimous or bipartisan agreement on the candidates.

According to Roll Call, the six Republican members of the commission submitted three names to the White House: Ueland, medical equipment company executive Brian DeBusk, and longtime congressional aide Roland Foster.

Trump selected Ueland. Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), along with two other congressional Democrats, had already issued a statement condemning Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Rand Paul (R-KY) for giving Democrats less than 24 hours to submit their recommendations.

“This is clearly a sham to enable President Trump to appoint a handpicked nominee to lead Congress’ watchdog,” the Democrats complained.

So, who exactly is Eric Ueland? Well, he's not a radical DSA member or an NGO grifter, so that gives Democrats the sads.

Ueland currently serves as deputy director for management at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), working alongside OMB Director Russ Vought.

He has an extensive background in both the legislative and executive branches, having served as chief of staff to former Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist (R-TN), Republican staff director of the Senate Budget Committee, and White House director of legislative affairs during Trump's first administration.

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His nomination comes amid a series of disputes between the Trump administration and the GAO over the president's efforts to reduce federal spending.

As my RedState colleague Ward Clark reported in September, Trump employed a budgetary maneuver known as a “pocket rescission” to cancel approximately $810 million in federal spending.

Some $567 million of that funding was earmarked for nongovernmental organizations providing services to refugees, asylum seekers, and other noncitizens. The GAO subsequently determined that the administration's maneuver violated federal budget law, prompting a sharp response from Vought.

“GAO has become hyper partisan and Congress recently attempted to cut their spending because of it,” Vought wrote on X. “They make their legal assessments based on whether Democrats are in the White House,” he added.

That dispute provides some important context for the fight over who will lead the agency for the next decade and a half. The GAO exercises considerable influence over federal spending through its audits, investigations, legal opinions, and recommendations to Congress. The agency recently reported generating $62.5 billion in financial benefits for the federal government during fiscal year 2026.

Ueland, meanwhile, defended his independence during his November 19 confirmation hearing.

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“I’m not here as a plant, a stooge, a lackey for anybody,” Ueland told senators, as the Associated Press reported afterward.

Trump's nominee is also encountering resistance from outgoing Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who told The Hill that he respects Ueland's career but has reservations about his ability to maintain independence after serving in the Trump administration's budget office.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is scheduled to vote on Ueland's nomination on December 1. With Democrats poised to assume control of the Senate in January, Republicans have a rapidly closing window in which to confirm Trump's nominee.

And given that the next comptroller general could remain in office until 2041, the stakes extend well beyond the Trump presidency.

Somebody wake up Thune from his tryptophan-induced nap. Republicans need to get cracking.

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