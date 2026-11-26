New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is getting roasted like a Thanksgiving turkey after announcing the 100th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade would not be taking place on Thursday.

Advertisement

While the streets of Manhattan were missing their festive balloons Thursday morning, there was no shortage of gas on social media, where angry Americans were cooking the mayor over his decision.

Mamdani announced Wednesday that the parade would be moved to Saturday, November 28, due to an approaching storm.

New York, we’ve got a storm headed our way this Thursday. So we’re making a change to keep everyone safe: the 100th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will now take place on Saturday, November 28. A few things to keep in mind as the storm approaches: - Plan ahead and stay indoors when possible. - Don’t walk or drive through flooded areas. - Sign up for emergency alerts by texting NOTIFYNYC to 692-692. Stay safe, look out for your neighbors, and have a wonderful Thanksgiving! — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 26, 2026

“Generation after generation has watched SpongeBob and Spider-Man floating down our streets,” Mamdani said in remarks shared by TheBlaze.

“I know that this change of plans will cause inconveniences, yet safety has to come first.”

Mamdani on postponing the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: "Generation after generation has watched SpongeBob and Spider-Man floating down our streets. I know that this change of plans will cause inconveniences, yet safety has to come first." https://t.co/DRhyj5RCZ9 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 26, 2026

As my RedState colleague Jennifer Oliver O'Connell reported Wednesday, the parade's organizers made the decision amid forecasts of heavy rain, strong winds, and coastal flooding.

But here's the problem: In the entire history of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which dates back to 1924, the event has never before been postponed due to weather.

The parade was canceled in 1942, 1943, and 1944 due to World War II. In 1971, heavy rain and high winds resulted in the grounding of the giant balloons, but the parade itself went on.

That storied history wasn't lost on social media users, who spent Thanksgiving morning stuffing their saucy remarks in the mayor's face.

The popular X account Oilfield Rando responded to Mamdani's remarks by bringing up the mayor's criminal justice policies.

Safety has to come first. Which is why he’s releasing as many violent criminals from prison as he can. — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 26, 2026

Conservative commentator Steve Guest had his own theory about the postponement.

REALITY CHECK: Zohran Mamdani HATES the concept of Thanksgiving because this holiday completely undermines his communist worldview. So out of spite— not the chance of a sprinkle and breeze —he canceled the parade. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 26, 2026

Political commentator Dave Rubin was even more succinct.

Advertisement

He didn’t cancel the Thanksgiving Day parade because of the rain, he cancelled the Thanksgiving Day parade because he hates America. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) November 26, 2026

Meanwhile, the popular conservative account DC Draino floated a theory about the decision.

The NYC Thanksgiving parade wasn’t cancelled because of weather. That’s just the excuse. It was canceled because leftist rioters were going to terrorize the event and Mamdani didn’t want the bad optics on national TV for the whole country to see. — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) November 26, 2026

Other commenters took the opportunity to air how unthankful they were about the Mamdani administration.

>Mamdani becomes mayor >Ends 150 year horse carriage tradition >Wants to free Rikers Island prisoners >Ask citizens to "take them in" >Macy's Day parade is cancelled >First time in 100 years https://t.co/F1ik1ZENNs — Toenes (@Toenes) November 25, 2026

I Meme Therefore I Am wrote:

For the first time in 102 years, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was yanked off Thanksgiving over “severe weather,” pushed to Saturday the year New York got its first Muslim mayor. Mamdani wouldn’t let Americans gather to celebrate the United States’ 250th anniversary. A century-old tradition treated as optional the moment the new mayor lined up. Weather happens. Traditions that survived wars don’t get casually relocated under the first Muslim mayor. What’s next, canceling Christmas? — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) November 26, 2026

Advertisement

Then came another bit of news that was the gravy on top.

Mamdani confirmed that he wouldn't be attending the rescheduled parade on Saturday because he is undergoing surgery on his torn Achilles tendon on Friday.

That prompted a follow-up from Rubin.

Oh I’m shocked. He can’t attend the rescheduled one on Saturday. If you can’t see what he really is, you deserve what he’s gonna give you. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) November 26, 2026

But here’s the real rub: The weather in Manhattan isn’t even that bad.

Izengabe posted footage of Times Square at 8:40 AM, just 10 minutes after the parade was originally scheduled to begin.

Here's the live cam footage from Times Square at 8:40 AM today 10 minutes afer the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was scheduled to start. This is the "dangerous weather" socialist Zohran Mamdani cancelled America's Thanksgiving Day tradition over. He's an incompetent disgrace. https://t.co/5pPnlXAK5D — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) November 26, 2026

“Here's the live cam footage from Times Square at 8:40 AM today 10 minutes afer the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was scheduled to start. This is the "dangerous weather" socialist Zohran Mamdani cancelled America's Thanksgiving Day tradition over. He's an incompetent disgrace.”

Nearly two hours after the parade would have gotten underway, the same account posted another video, this time from Herald Square.

Advertisement

@NYCMayor @ZohranKMamdani Herald Square at 10:20 AM nearly 2 hours after the 100th Anniversary Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade was scheduled to start. Zohran Mamdani cancelled it because of this "weather". 🙄 https://t.co/cO0LwJY4dx — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) November 26, 2026

“Herald Square at 10:20 AM nearly 2 hours after the 100th Anniversary Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade was scheduled to start. Zohran Mamdani cancelled it because of this ‘weather’.” 🙄

For those Americans who still want to see the 100th edition of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, it is scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM ET on Saturday.

In the meantime, Mamdani is going to have more trouble than just merely scrapping parade balloons. The socialist has to keep New York City afloat while trying to fulfill all of those “hot air” promises he made.

Editor's Note: Don't miss RedState's massive holiday sale! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join our team of Patriots today and help us fight for the truth, fight against the Democrats' radical agenda, and fight to take our country back.