As RedState reported in October, tech CEO Elon Musk came under attack and received more death threats because he restricted Ukraine's use of Starlink and Starshield in the midst of the Ukraine-Russian war. According to Ukrainian officials, these restrictions prevented Ukraine from executing drone attacks against Russian forces.

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Now an exclusive to The Washington Post claims that Musk was none too pleased to discover that Starlink's terms of service were violated earlier in 2026 by both Iran and the United States during the early days of Operation Epic Fury.

WaPo alleged that Iran's use of Starlink to support its military operations and the Pentagon's use of a ground version of Starshield for drone operations have not been previously reported.

Iran’s use of Starlink to support its military operations, which has not previously been reported, was confirmed to The Washington Post by four people familiar with the operations who, like others interviewed, spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of repercussions by Musk or their organizations. Musk’s anger about that exploitation and his frustration about the U.S. military’s use of the ground version of Starshield for drone operations also have not previously been reported. The news about Iran further infuriated Musk because less than two months earlier, he had taken steps to stop another U.S. adversary from using Starlink to conduct war, said the two people familiar with internal company discussions. In January, the Ukrainian military asked Musk to have his company SpaceX, the parent of Starlink and Starshield, restrict the use of the communications terminals after Ukraine obtained video footage and the physical wreckage of a long-range armed Russian Italmas drone equipped with a Starlink terminal on its wing, said a former Ukrainian official familiar with those talks. By the end of that week, at least two executives had been fired over the incidents of misuse of the service, one of the people familiar with the internal discussions said. The revelations shed new light on how Musk’s global network of mobile satellite communication devices has become a critical tool of modern warfare.

This occurred in March, and according to WaPo, Musk was "fuming."

Elon Musk was fuming. It was the first week in March, and the United States and Israel had begun bombing Iran. In retaliation, Tehran was launching salvos of ballistic missiles and drones at U.S. military bases across the Middle East. Early that week, Musk was enraged to learn about two unauthorized uses of his satellite internet service. Iran, his team concluded, was exploiting Starlink to wage its military campaign against U.S. forces, according to two people familiar with the internal company discussions. The billionaire magnate also learned that the U.S. military was flying one-way drones on the militarized version of Starlink, called Starshield — but was using a cheaper plan that was supposed to be only for ground operations, one of the people said. Both people spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation by Musk.

According to WaPo, Musk has sought to regain more oversight control over where and by whom the satellites are being operated.

The revelations shed new light on how Musk’s global network of mobile satellite communication devices has become a critical tool of modern warfare. The U.S. government has facilitated allies’ access to Starlink and Starshield, including the Ukrainian military and dissidents in Iran. But U.S. adversaries also have found paths to deploy Starlink in ways Musk cannot control, even as he has taken steps to prevent misuse. “It all comes down to who has control over a significant military asset: the U.S. or a private individual?” said Steven Feldstein, senior fellow and director of the Democracy, Conflict and Governance Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Bad actors “have been able to take advantage of this technology and use it in ways that specifically harm U.S. national security,” he added.

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According to WaPo, "SpaceX and Musk did not respond to multiple requests for comment about the misuse of the system and the restrictions placed upon subsequent service."

This is a developing story, and RedState will provide updates as warranted.

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