Dave Chappelle is no longer just telling jokes. He's acting like one.

That's because the comedian has come up with a rather lame defense of his tasteless joke about Charlie Kirk's death.

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Ready for it? It's apparently our fault for knowing about it. Because the person who showed the rest of America what Chappelle said during his stand-up show is the real “enemy” of free speech.

The comedian was confronted by reporter Nicholas Ballasy over remarks he made earlier this month about the murder of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk during a performance at Madison Square Garden.

Chappelle initially brushed off the backlash.

Comedian Dave Chappelle responds for the first time to backlash he received from video that surfaced of him saying he feels better after Charlie Kirk’s death, which was recorded at one of his recent shows, reports said https://t.co/6e6MFepspA — Nicholas A Ballasy (@NicholasBallasy) November 27, 2026

“A lot of people get mad about a lot of things,” Chappelle said in the exchange, which Ballasy posted on X Friday. “I don't know how you guys can muster all the outrage, but God bless everyone who can.”

When Ballasy asked whether he would apologize, Chappelle turned the question around on the reporter.

“Tell me exactly what you understand that I said.”

Ballasy explained that Chappelle had indicated that he felt good about what had happened to Kirk.

“No, I didn't say that,” Chappelle responded. “I think it remains to be seen what I said.”

Well, fortunately, we have video.

“Ever since that guy, Charlie Kirk, got murdered, and I shouldn't say this publicly, but... I feel better,” Chappelle told his audience.

Chappelle followed up by saying, “I know, I shouldn't say that,” before concluding the bit with a line that apparently now doubles as his defense: “I didn't say that.”

As Breitbart News reported Saturday, the comedian reserved his indignation for the person who recorded the performance.

“And the real enemy of free speech is people that would pirate a show, post it online, and then have to do all this criticism about something that they didn't even see themselves,” Chappelle said. “That was stolen.”

Interestingly enough, when Ballasy afforded Chappelle an opportunity to provide the missing context, the comedian declined.

“I'm just glad that you care about context,” he said.

Apparently, we'll have to buy another ticket.

But there were people who paid to see Chappelle's show at Madison Square Garden who weren't particularly impressed with his routine, either.

Amir Odom, who attended the performance, subsequently explained why he didn't consider Chappelle's remarks to be comedy. There was no setup, and there was no punchline. He also recounted how some members of the audience walked out during the show.

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As my RedState colleague Brandon Morse pointed out earlier this month, there is a difference between telling an edgy joke and simply expressing delight over someone's death.

My colleague Susie Moore raised a similar point: Where was the punchline?

What makes Chappelle's remarks particularly disappointing is that Charlie Kirk himself came to the comedian's defense after he was attacked on stage in 2022.

Kirk criticized authorities for declining to pursue felony charges against Chappelle's attacker, warning about the message that such prosecutorial decisions sent regarding political violence.

Kirk believed that Dave Chappelle should be able to stand in front of an audience and say whatever he wanted without having to fear for his physical safety. It would have been nice if the sentiment had been reciprocated.

Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, addressed the broader phenomenon of people making light of her husband's assassination in a November 8 social media post, describing the spectacle of “leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators” laughing about political assassination as “beyond disgusting.”

There is something about Chappelle's response that reminds me of former USAID Administrator Samantha Power's reaction to the release of hundreds of internal agency documents this past week.

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As I reported Friday, Power wants the incoming Congress to investigate the Trump administration for releasing government documents that she contends have been selectively presented to the American public.

Different circumstances, obviously, but a similar complaint: The problem, apparently, is that the wrong people got to hear what was being said.

It's interesting how uncomfortable some people become when their views are aired outside their preferred echo chambers.

Chappelle is entitled to protect his intellectual property and prohibit recordings at his performances. No argument there.

But that doesn't make the people criticizing his remarks enemies of free speech. Not to get all "Princess Bride" about it, but "I do not think it means what you think it means."

For years, Chappelle made a rather good living telling jokes that offended people and ridiculing those who couldn't handle them. Now he's the one getting upset because people heard his joke and didn't think it was funny.

“Funny” how that works.

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