Ilhan Omar Just Addressed Her Supporters After Election Victory. What She Says Is Jaw-Dropping.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) cruised to another election victory Tuesday, winning more than 76 percent of the vote in Minnesota's heavily Democratic 5th Congressional District.

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If you’re wondering how, let me give a spoiler alert: Tribal loyalties.

Ilhan Omar, aka Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, celebrated by addressing supporters in a way that pretty much sums up her attitude towards this country.

VICTORY SPEECH IN SOMALI: Rep. Ilhan Omar addresses supporters in Somali as she celebrates winning a fifth term in Congress.



Somali supporters gathered in Minneapolis to celebrate her reelection, with Omar seen dancing on stage. pic.twitter.com/M95lMZt2DH — The Dallas Express News (@DallasExpress) November 4, 2026

She danced on stage and started speaking in Somali.

This comes even as federal investigators continue examining allegations involving her immigration history and financial disclosures.

She also launched into a defiant attack on President Donald Trump. Omar called Trump a "bigot" and claimed Democratic victories across the country had delivered a message to the White House.

Omar also made a point of describing her victory as a triumph for her community.

"When they decided that they were going to come for me, they thought that they were going to find someone who was going to cower," she declared.

She continued: “They thought they were going to find a community that was going to live in fear. They thought that if you attacked me and you silenced me, that my community wouldn't show up and vote.”

The emphasis on community is particularly notable given Omar's previous controversies over her remarks concerning Somalia and the political interests of Somali Americans.

In January 2024, Omar delivered another speech in Somali at an event in Minneapolis, addressing a dispute involving Ethiopia, Somaliland, and Somalia's territorial claims.

According to a translation reviewed by the Minnesota Star Tribune, Omar told the audience: “As long as I'm in Congress no one will take Somalia's sea.”

She also said the U.S. government would respond to Somali Americans' political demands, pointing to their status as American taxpayers and the fact that they had elected one of their own to Congress.

The remarks prompted fierce criticism from Republicans. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer called for an ethics investigation, accusing Omar of making comments that raised questions about her obligations as an American lawmaker.

Omar has also made statements about defending Somalia's territorial interests while serving in the United States Congress.

Ilhan Omar tells a crowd of Somalians that her top priority is to put Somalia first and expand its territory "The US government will do what we want, nothing else. They must follow our orders. That is how we safeguard the interest of Somalia." https://t.co/OgcXhwueFo — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 28, 2024

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The debate over her remarks has now resurfaced against the backdrop of another election victory and two federal investigations.

Last month, 175 Democrat lawmakers signed a letter condemning the federal search of her Washington, D.C., home and accusing the administration of weaponizing law enforcement.

Yet approximately 40 House Democrats did not sign the letter, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

It is interesting how that saga is going to play out now that Omar has won reelection.

Omar's victory speech also included a warning about what Democrats intend to do with their newly won congressional power.

Referring to incoming House Oversight Committee Chairman Robert Garcia, Omar repeated his warning that the Trump family should "lawyer up."

She declared that the administration's period of what she described as harassment was ending and that Democrats would now pursue accountability and transparency.

She further suggested the new Democratic majority would approach oversight of the Trump administration more aggressively than Democrats had in 2019.

Omar's victory comes on the same night that Democrat Abdul El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan, becoming the first Muslim elected to the United States Senate.

As RedState reported Wednesday, El-Sayed celebrated his victory using Arabic religious expressions, including Inshallah and Alhamdulillah, as supporters cheered.

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His victory also demonstrated the strength of his support in Michigan communities with large Arab American and Muslim populations.

According to The Detroit News, unofficial election returns showed El-Sayed received 82 percent of the vote in Dearborn, compared with 17 percent for Rogers. In neighboring Dearborn Heights, he received 75 percent.

And there is another interesting aspect to the Michigan results. According to The Forward, an early-voter survey found that nearly 60 percent of Jewish respondents backed El-Sayed despite controversy over his opposition to Israel.

Now consider Omar's election-night appeal to her own community, alongside the controversy over her previous remarks about Somalia.

The radicalized Democrat Party is turning America into a patchwork of ethnic and tribalistic fiefdoms. And their rallying cry is demonization of the “other”; namely, white Americans, and particularly, Donald J. Trump.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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