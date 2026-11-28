Joe Biden's book, "Promise Me, America," came out on November 17.

Perhaps I should say the book with Joe Biden's name as the author came out then. Even liberal media seems to have had doubts that he wrote it, with some saying that it reads as though it were written by committee and is riddled with factual errors. It's also delusional about the facts of his time occupying the Oval Office.

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Yet Biden got a $10 million advance for this thing. So how is it actually doing in sales? Is there anyone who would actually want to buy this thing?

It's on The New York Times bestseller list for non-fiction. However, it should be noted that the list is not based only on sales; they don't tell you all the elements for how they evaluate what goes on the list. When you look at it more deeply, the sales are meager compared to books from Barack Obama or Bill Clinton. Biden's book so far has only about 21,000 sales. And one also has to wonder how much of that is bulk buying to help him.

In 2020, Obama's "A Promised Land" sold more than 800,000 copies within the first 24 hours of publication, reaching 1 million copies sold by the end of its first week. Clinton's "My Life" hit the 1 million copies benchmark within two weeks of its release.

So you can see the big difference. I'm not sure exactly why anyone would want to buy a book from Biden. His wife had a similar problem with her book that crashed after the first week.

Biden's book sold approximately 46,000 copies total, according to Circana. Those numbers are dwarfed by former Sen. Hillary Clinton's "What Happened" and Michelle Obama's "Becoming," each of which surpassed 1 million copies sold.

More delusion - this is what he says the book was about.

I am humbled and honored that PROMISE ME, AMERICA is #1 on the New York Times bestseller list, and that's because of you. Thank you to everyone who read it. I wrote it to tell the story of what we did together: giving working families a fair shot to get ahead and making America respected around the world again. Thank you for letting me share it with you. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 26, 2026

"I wrote it to tell the story of what we did together: giving working families a fair shot to get ahead and making America respected around the world again. Thank you for letting me share it with you," he said. Giving working families a shot to get ahead? He literally made everything more expensive for everyone, helping to drive inflation up over 9 percent.

Biden has also not been out doing a regular book tour, although he did sign a few books at a shop briefly in Nantucket on Saturday. But if you watch him going into a restaurant for lunch with the family on Black Friday, he had difficulty just walking.

Former President Joe Biden and his family made their annual Black Friday visit to the Brotherhood Of Thieves to dine at the Broad Street establishment the day after Thanksgiving.



Biden was spotted exiting a black SUV with his son Hunter and grandchildren.



The Bidens have… pic.twitter.com/KI3gW38g8g — Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) November 27, 2026

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Biden was accompanied by his son Hunter and some of the grandchildren. You can see Hunter watching how Joe is walking. This was the guy the Democrats wanted for another four years.

The restaurant? Brotherhood of Thieves.

Somehow that says it all.

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