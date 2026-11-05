Leon Black to Democrat Robert Garcia: 'Lawyer Up!'

Leon Black is a private equity investor and the co-founder of Apollo Global Management, later serving as the firm's CEO and chairman. He was also the chairman of the Museum of Modern Art from 2018 to 2021, when reports of connections between him and the notorious Jeffrey Epstein surfaced; Black had reportedly maintained financial ties with Epstein and had reportedly paid Epstein $170 million for financial advice. There is, at present, no evidence that Black ever visited Epstein's infamous island.

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However, in September, Democrat Rep. Robert Garcia (CA-42), ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, voted to hold Leon Black in contempt of Congress, while demanding to know to what extent Black's payments to Epstein aided in the human trafficking and other abuses that allegedly took place on Epstein's island.

Ranking Member @RepRobertGarcia and Oversight Dems voted to hold billionaire Leon Black in criminal contempt of Congress. Black gave over $180 MILLION to Jeffrey Epstein, and we are determined to learn how that money aided in the sex trafficking of women and children. https://t.co/rpsoTryhtr — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) September 16, 2026

In this spiel for some media members, Garcia said:

"We just unanimously voted out of committee to hold Leon Black in contempt of Congress. This is a critical step forward. We believe in the fight for justice, for the survivors. And I just want to remind us (sic) that as House Democrats, justice for the survivors is what guides us in our work. Black has continued to, of course, defy two congressional subpoenas. There was over $180 million that was given to Jeffrey Epstein. We're still wondering why, and what was that money used for? We need to know the role of the big banks. We need to learn the role of how that money possibly aided the sex trafficking, of course, of women and girls, and we need to know more about Leon Black's knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein's inner circle. He, of course, failed to appear for his deposition, and has refused to provide critical information to this house. This was a bipartisan vote of 41 to 0. This, we understand, of course, is now immediately referred to the House and we expect and we will work towards a strong vote of the House in a bipartisan way to ensure that we get our testimony and that Leon Black faces justice for these two subpoenas."

The full House subsequently approved the contempt resolution, referring the matter to the Justice Department for possible prosecution.

Rep. Garcia has been going after Leon Black for some time, then. While the actual people who knew about and participated in the things that happened on Epstein's island deserve to get what's coming to them, if convicted. There are no charges against Black.

Now, Rep. Garcia is feeling that shoe on the other foot; Leon Black has filed a lawsuit against the Congressman, accusing the Congressman of defamation.

The complaint's opening paragraph reads in part:

This is a case about a United States Congressman who knew the truth but told the country the opposite. On June 26, 2026, U.S. Representative Robert Garcia sat in a hearing room and listened as Leon Black, the co-founder of one of the world's largest investment firms, explained to a room full of Congressmen that he had no knowledge of Epstein's crimes and took no part in them. Mr. Black appeared that day expressly to be open and honest about the entire story of his relationship with Epstein, which is exactly what he did. Yet shortly after, Congressman Garcia went on national television and lied to the American people, claiming that "Leon Black is at the center of Jeffrey Epstein's crimes." Weeks after that he went on television and lied again, asserting that Mr. Black "was one of the last people to actually interact with [Epstein] before Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide," and that he had "talked to survivors who credibly named Leon Black as someone that was involved in the direct abuse of women and was directly involved with with Jeffrey Epstein's trafficking network. Those statements were false and Congressman Garcia knew it.

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The lawsuit raises serious questions about Garcia's public accusations against Black, who has repeatedly denied knowing about or participating in Epstein's criminal activities. Whether those accusations were defamatory is now for the courts to determine. Now, Leon Black is seeking $7.25 million in damages against Rep. Garcia.

As Congressman Garcia himself might put it: "Lawyer up!"

LAWYER UP. — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) November 4, 2026

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