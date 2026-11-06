Robert Garcia Threatens Stephen Miller, Todd Blanche Ends the Conversation in Two Brutal Sentences

The midterm election was just a few days ago, and already triumphant Democrats are flexing their muscles, showing their true colors to those out there who didn’t see them as the socialist menace they are, and, of course, threatening Republicans.

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The stunning news out of Washington, D.C. Friday was that Trump aide Stephen Miller has replaced Susie Wiles as the White House Chief of Staff, which predictably drove the Left insane.

Among the most divisive, obnoxious reactions to these turns of events comes from Rep. Robert Garcia (CA-42), Ranking Member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, who fired off an unhinged post threatening to ruin Miller’s life with endless lawfare.

What happened to affordability, the economy, world peace, and all the other problems in the world that Democrats promised to solve? No, what truly excites them is the opportunity to investigate every conservative they can think of and break their bank accounts.

This is statesmanship?

Official statement from incoming Oversight Chairman @RepRobertGarcia on Stephen Miller being announced as White House Chief of Staff: pic.twitter.com/QdIQ9MZZLy — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) November 6, 2026

Here is the meat of the statement:

"Just days after the American people rejected his corrupt and lawless presidency, Donald Trump is doubling down. Stephen Miller is the architect of the unconstitutional ICE raids that have terrorized our communities and kidnapped and killed American citizens and immigrant families. Oversight Democrats will continue to investigate Miller for his misconduct, and we will fight against his hateful policies in Congress and the courts. Stephen Miller should lawyer up.

The pugnacious Californian failed to realize one thing in his diatribe, however: the Democrats did not win control of White House Tuesday, and there’s a guy in the Oval Office who’s going to fight back.

So will his team, as Attorney General Todd Blanche proved when he quickly humiliated Garcia with an epic response:

The Chief of Staff already has a lawyer. The Attorney General of the United States and the Department of Justice. https://t.co/UksBOu30kg — Attorney General Todd Blanche (@AGToddBlanche) November 6, 2026

The Chief of Staff already has a lawyer. The Attorney General of the United States and the Department of Justice.

Two sentences. That’s all he needed. It’s almost as if he’d said, “Pipe down, Robert. You’re interrupting the adults.”

It’s not the first time in recent months that Robert Garcia has acted like a classless high school bully, at least, according to private equity investor Leon Black. As RedState’s Ward Clark wrote Thursday, he just dropped a defamation lawsuit on the congressman over incendiary remarks he made about Black’s relationship with the late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. If Black did participate in Epstein’s dirty deeds, then he ought to pay the consequences, but he says the allegations are false and Garcia knowingly lied about them.

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As Ward pointed out, the lawsuit comes out firing:

This is a case about a United States Congressman who knew the truth but told the country the opposite… Those statements [tying Black to Epstein’s sex crimes] were false and Congressman Garcia knew it.

Hoo boy, this one could get nasty.

I’m sure we haven’t heard the figurative final shot fired in either Miller or Black’s cases, but the Blanche tweet and Black's lawsuit certainly put the boastful, pretend tough guy in his place for the time being.

Let’s hope that if Miller ever has to testify in front of Garcia, he turns him into rhetorical mincemeat.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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