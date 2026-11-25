Sounds like things are heating up even more for Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-05).

As we reported, the warrant to search Omar’s home was unsealed on Monday. The warrant documents, although heavily redacted, indicate that the government is looking into allegations over a long period of time. The warrant mentioned that they were looking into alleged “crimes over decades" and "between 1980 and the present. Then, in another filing, prosecutors also wrote they were “in the throes of a preindictment investigation.” That didn't sound good for Omar.

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According to a new report, they may have moved on to the next step — the grand jury.

🚨 BREAKING UPDATE: A federal GRAND JURY is now ACTIVELY hearing evidence regarding Ilhan Omar Elmi, per Fox News, and it's NOT looking good for her



One probe involves the immigration fraud, but her FINANCES are also being looked at!



Newly unsealed court records show… pic.twitter.com/mAGVeGrhKh — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 24, 2026

A federal grand jury has been empaneled in Washington, DC, to consider evidence in Rep. Ilhan Omar’s immigration fraud case, The Post has learned. The panel is hearing evidence obtained by prosecutors in DC US Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s Office and the Minnesota US Attorney’s Office related to possible immigration fraud committed by the Minnesota Democrat or her family members who fled war-torn Somalia in the 1990s, according to sources.

In addition to the immigration probe, the reports indicated there was another probe potentially into financial questions.

It’s not clear yet, however, what specific alleged charges they might be looking at.

Reports have indicated that, among other things, investigators have been looking at her marriage to her second husband, who some allege is her brother, as well as whether she allegedly misrepresented her birthdate in order to become a citizen when her father was naturalized.

Omar denies that she has done anything wrong, and claims she's being politically targeted, despite the fact that investigations go back as far as the Obama era.

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