Facts on NYC Shooting Aren't Even Fully Known, but Mamdani Issues Hateful Anti-ICE Screed Anyway

New York City’s Democratic Socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani already outraged the thinking class on Wednesday with his depraved message marking the third anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas slaughter in Israel, but he wasn’t done.

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On Thursday, he showcased more of his extremist behavior when he reacted to an ICE shooting in New York City.

As our Nick Arama wrote, not that much is yet known about what went down. What we do know is that a federal agent fired his weapon during an enforcement operation and a Dominican criminal illegal alien was struck and hospitalized. What we don’t know: why the agent fired — was he under attack, was he in grave danger, or, as the Mamdanis of the world would like you to believe, was he an evil white supremacist just waiting for his opportunity to knock off some minorities?

But Zohran doesn’t need to wait for the facts; he’s already fired up his incendiary rhetoric and tried to dial up the dangerous tension to 11 with this tweet calling for the abolition of ICE:

This afternoon in Marble Hill, a New Yorker was shot by an ICE agent in a residential neighborhood. Early reports indicate agents surrounded him and a 5-year-old child in his car before firing multiple rounds. We believe the child was physically unharmed.



This is an… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) October 8, 2026

This afternoon in Marble Hill, a New Yorker was shot by an ICE agent in a residential neighborhood. Early reports indicate agents surrounded him and a 5-year-old child in his car before firing multiple rounds. We believe the child was physically unharmed. This is an unconscionable and incredibly serious situation. I have called the President; when we speak I will demand that he ends all ICE enforcement actions in our city. I will not stand by while ICE agents terrorize our communities. Our thoughts are with the injured New Yorker and his family tonight. We are praying for his recovery. Get ICE out of our neighborhoods. Get ICE out of our hospitals. Get ICE off our streets. Get ICE away from our children. Abolish ICE.

He followed up his deeply irresponsible message with a late-night press conference, and it went about as you’d expect: with more demonizing of the men and women who put their lives on the line trying to keep us safe after Joe Biden callously opened our borders during his one failed term.

"ICE is rotten to its core."



NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani unleashes a sharp attack on federal immigration enforcement following an ICE-involved shooting that leaves one person wounded in the Bronx.



Mamdani accuses the agency of operating "with impunity" and spreading "chaos and… pic.twitter.com/01zY6QgCI7 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 9, 2026

"ICE is rotten to its core." NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani unleashes a sharp attack on federal immigration enforcement following an ICE-involved shooting that leaves one person wounded in the Bronx. Mamdani accuses the agency of operating "with impunity" and spreading "chaos and terror" across the country, claiming ICE has killed more people than it has saved. The shooting occurred in Marble Hill, where DHS says agents were attempting to arrest a man from the Dominican Republic.

How dare this terrorist-coddling, illegal alien-loving, anti-American zealot call U.S. citizens who are trying to faithfully carry out their duties “rotten to the core?”

If he thought he could just order around the feds, however, he had another thing coming:

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani in the Bronx after ICE-involved shooting



“For the past two hours, I have been on the phone with President Trump and Secretary Mullin negotiating for the release of the man ICE agents shot…those negotiations were unsuccessful.” pic.twitter.com/qezoh5qWZP — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) October 9, 2026

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You’re busting your behind over an illegal alien with a long rap sheet, Zohran, but where were you when Jocelyn Nungaray, Laken Riley, and so many others met their untimely and brutal deaths at the hands of predators who never should have been in this country?

Also, note to Mamdani: today’s shooting, like many others, might have been prevented but for your idiotic sanctuary policies. If local law enforcement would honor ICE detention requests, agents could peacefully go about their business instead of being forced to enter dangerous neighborhoods with hostile targets.

Mamdani has attempted and succeeded in outraging normal Americans as he and his DSA associates try to fundamentally restructure this country. They are showing us exactly who they are, and if citizens don’t fight back in the November midterm elections and beyond, we’re all going to be living in Extremistan.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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