It's official: New York's Democratic Socialist of America (DSA) Mayor Zohran Mamdani is putting the comfort and self-esteem of criminals over the safety of New Yorkers. His latest act of bald left-wing, woke ideology? He is now planning to close the Rikers Island jail, instead putting dangerous criminals into four new jails in the heart of the city.

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We're closing Rikers once and for all. https://t.co/VJieReQmSK — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 20, 2026:

Now, to be fair, there was already a plan in place to shutter Rikers Island in 2027, but Mamdani is proposing to push that deadline back to 2032 amid construction delays and billions of dollars in rising costs for the new jails. The city probably would have done better to turn to a certain former resident with a lot of experience in building projects in the city, and a reputation for bringing construction in on time, but that, like public safety, is ideologically impossible for Mayor Mamdani.

In this case, it's the four new proposed jails that are causing some furrowed brows.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani released a long-awaited plan Friday to close Rikers Island and open four new borough-based jails — a lofty goal championed for seven years by criminal justice advocates that has morphed into a slow-motion legal, financial and logistical nightmare for the city.

Here's the onion:

“Our city is safest when no New Yorker falls through the cracks, when our government refuses to accept failed approaches to public safety just because it’s always been done this way,” Mamdani said in a prerecorded video, appearing alongside Department of Correction Commissioner Stanley Richards. “We will work with the City Council, court partners, correctional staff and leaders at every level of government to make this a reality.”

What Mayor Mamdani refers to as "failed approaches to public safety," of course, means "putting bad guys in jail and keeping them there." And despite the planned construction, it's pretty clear that as long as Zohran Mamdani is in Gracie Mansion, the revolving door will remain in place.

In a briefing with city officials Thursday evening, City Hall pointed to a suite of new initiatives and investments — totaling more than $300 million — designed to shrink the number of people in the city’s jail system, with an interim goal of hitting 5,500 people by the time the Brooklyn facility is set to open in 2029. The city aims to fund better diversion programs designed to give prosecutors and judges more alternatives to incarceration for individuals awaiting trial. The city is also planning to build service and support hubs near courthouses to connect people accused of crimes with housing, transportation and behavioral health care services. The Mamdani administration will also make it easier for people accused of crimes to stay out of Rikers by reactivating an online bail payment system, footing the bill for pretrial advocacy groups that will help bring bail appeals and upgrading electronic monitoring technology, making it a more attractive option for prosecutors, judges and defense attorneys.

What all this boils down to is that the city of New York will not be putting bad guys in jail unless they are the worst of the worst, and even then, things may be negotiable. And the new jails will be located in the heart of the urban neighborhoods, whereas Rikers was, at least, somewhat apart from city residences.

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These "diversion programs" and the "alternatives to incarceration" all boil down to one thing: Rotating accused criminals back out onto the street. We should note that the mayor and his minions all have security personnel, with the mayor himself having an around-the-clock detail. So, like leftist ideologues in office always, they will be insulated from the consequences of their own policies.

Welcome to "Escape from New York," folks. Mamdani's taxation plans already have the city's last few productive residents looking to the exits. His soft-on-crime policies may have more people looking to get out.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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