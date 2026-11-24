My RedState colleague Nick Arama wrote about an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) targeted apprehension of a father and daughter at Seattle-Tacoma Airport (SeaTac) and the subsequent Democrat meltdown it caused, and is still causing.

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On Saturday, little was known about father Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza and daughter Sofia Hernandez Mejia, why ICE had them on their radar, and why they chose to apprehend them in the boarding line on the jetway of a busy airport. Thanks to the hue and cry of Washington state elected officials like Gov. Bob Ferguson (D), the internet has been doing its thing. Independent journalist Jonathan Choe found that Hernandez Mejia was a graduate of Bellevue High School. Once again, your taxpayer dollars at work for illegal aliens.

NEW: Sofia Llarondo Hernadez Mejia was arrested at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport with her father. She is apparently a Bellevue High School graduate. Mejia is now charged with assault after she allegedly threw hot coffee at ICE agents as they tried to apprehend her father. Authorities say both overstayed their visas. — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) November 23, 2026

NEW: Sofia Llarondo Hernadez Mejia was arrested at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport with her father. She is apparently a Bellevue High School graduate. Mejia is now charged with assault after she allegedly threw hot coffee at ICE agents as they tried to apprehend her father. Authorities say both overstayed their visas.

Local legacy media reporting has also unearthed detailed information about the family, and they are no does-in-the-wood just trying to find their way to legalization as they struggle to find a better life. But the open-borders Left is working hard to keep the focus on the purported brutality of ICE and the family's alleged wrongful apprehension.

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It's time to abolish ICE. My full remarks after they dragged passengers off a jetway at SeaTac. https://t.co/ej22hZ5XAt — Governor Bob Ferguson (@GovBobFerguson) November 23, 2026

As the reporting above outlines, Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza and his daughter Sofia Hernandez Mejia were on their way to a wedding in California when ICE apprehended them. The Department of Homeland Security posted to X that both father and daughter had overstayed their tourist visas — by 11 years. Larrondo Mendoza entered the United States with then-14-year-old Sofia on tourist visas in 2015, and they never left. So much for "immigrants" living in the shadows. Airline tickets aren't cheap, and neither is the Starbucks coffee Hernandez Mejia allegedly flung at an ICE agent; so, by all appearances, both father and daughter were living large and in charge.

ICE confirmed that federal agents arrested Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza and Sofia Hernandez Mejia during boarding for a flight from Seattle to Los Angeles on Nov. 21. The agency said both people arrested are originally from Mexico and have overstayed their visas, in violation of United States law. Olia Catala, a local immigration attorney, is representing both detainees and confirmed to KOMO News that they're currently being held in the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma. Ricardo and Sofia, who are father and daughter, came to the U.S. legally in 2015 with tourist visas, according to Catala. A person can typically stay in the U.S. for up to six months under a tourist visa. Catala said Ricardo has a pending asylum application, and Sofia was originally listed as a derivative asylee on her father's application. Since then, Sofia has reportedly married a U.S. citizen and is in the process of obtaining a Green Card, Catala confirmed. Catala alleges both of her clients have been allowed to stay in the U.S. legally because they have pending asylum, which is also how they have had work permits continuously renewed.

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The "community" which Hernandez Mejia so craves has mounted a GoFundMe for the father and daughter, which is currently over $61,000.

🚨 GoFundMe Raises Over $60K for Ricardo and Sofia Larrondo After Sea-Tac ICE Arrest Family friend Yareli Farias of Mountlake Terrace organized the GoFundMe campaign to help cover the legal costs for Ricardo Larrondo and his daughter, Sofia Larrondo, following their detention by ICE agents at SEA Airport early on Saturday. As of 3:52 p.m., Sunday, the campaign has raised $61,579 to a goal of $110,000. On Saturday, as about 8 am, ICE conducted a targeted enforcement operation on the jet bridge of Alaska Airlines Flight 1306 bound for Los Angeles to arrest Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, a Mexican national who had overstayed his visa. During the encounter, Sofia Hernandez Mejia, his daughter and also a Mexican national who DHS said overstayed her visa, allegedly threw hot coffee on the agents. She was then subsequently arrested and is expected to face a charge of assaulting a federal officer. In video from the scene, the Sofia alleged they had work permits but not they papers. The flight was delayed as a result of the ICE operation. Sen. Murray, AG Brown, and Mayor Katie Wilson all "outraged" by ICE's action. @RepJayapal said that she will work to rein in ICE. @GovBobFerguson called for the abolishment of ICE. Olia Catala, owner and lead attorney at Catala Immigration PLLC in Redmond, is the family’s immigration attorney. — Lynnwood Times (@LynnwoodTimes) November 23, 2026

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Family friend Yareli Farias of Mountlake Terrace organized the GoFundMe campaign to help cover the legal costs for Ricardo Larrondo and his daughter, Sofia Larrondo, following their detention by ICE agents at SEA Airport early on Saturday. As of 3:52 p.m., Sunday, the campaign has raised $61,579 to a goal of $110,000. On Saturday, as about 8 am, ICE conducted a targeted enforcement operation on the jet bridge of Alaska Airlines Flight 1306 bound for Los Angeles to arrest Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, a Mexican national who had overstayed his visa. During the encounter, Sofia Hernandez Mejia, his daughter and also a Mexican national who DHS said overstayed her visa, allegedly threw hot coffee on the agents. She was then subsequently arrested and is expected to face a charge of assaulting a federal officer. In video from the scene, the Sofia alleged they had work permits but not they papers. The flight was delayed as a result of the ICE operation. Sen. Murray, AG Brown, and Mayor Katie Wilson all "outraged" by ICE's action. @RepJayapal said that she will work to rein in ICE. @GovBobFerguson called for the abolishment of ICE. Olia Catala, owner and lead attorney at Catala Immigration PLLC in Redmond, is the family’s immigration attorney.

We can absolve Hernandez Mejia of the responsibility of overstaying her tourist visa, because she was a minor and her father was responsible for her well-being. But in 2019, when she became an adult, Hernandez Mejia appears to have built a full life for herself in the Seattle area without dealing with the consequences of her father's actions. According to her LinkedIn profile under the name "Sofia Larrondo," Hernandez Mejia attended Western Washington University and graduated in 2023 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and government. She apparently has had work permits renewed, because her current employment is listed as a program coordinator for Girls on the Run Puget Sound, a Seattle-based nonprofit. Hernandez Mejia also managed to get engaged and married during this time period. Only then did she apply for a green card to obtain permanent legal residence in the United States.

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The math just ain't mathing.

Olia Catala, the immigration attorney for Larrondo Mendoza and Hernandez Mejia, along with Hernandez Mejia's husband Jose Castillo, appeared on CBS News. Castillo cried while describing watching the video of his wife's apprehension.

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As Jose Castillo witnessed ICE agents arresting his wife and father-in-law inside a jet bridge at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Washington on Saturday, he said he didn’t know what he could do to protect his family. “As an American citizen, you feel useless,” he told CBS News’ @camiloreports. Castillo says the agents did not explain why they were conducting the arrest. The Department of Homeland Security claims his wife, Sofia Hernandez Mejia, assaulted the agents by throwing hot coffee at them — an allegation Castillo denies. DHS has identified Mejia, and her father, Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, as Mexican nationals living in the U.S. illegally after overstaying their visas. — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 23, 2026

As Jose Castillo witnessed ICE agents arresting his wife and father-in-law inside a jet bridge at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Washington on Saturday, he said he didn’t know what he could do to protect his family. “As an American citizen, you feel useless,” he told CBS News’ @camiloreports. Castillo says the agents did not explain why they were conducting the arrest. The Department of Homeland Security claims his wife, Sofia Hernandez Mejia, assaulted the agents by throwing hot coffee at them — an allegation Castillo denies. DHS has identified Mejia, and her father, Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, as Mexican nationals living in the U.S. illegally after overstaying their visas.

Catala then blathered on about how the father and daughter did everything legally and were using the proper legal channels to remain in the country. Except in 2015, when they overstayed their tourist visas. That was the first legal pathway they bypassed and kind of dictates all the others.

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The attorney for the father and daughter who were abruptly arrested by ICE agents on a jet bridge at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Washington on Saturday says they are both “traumatized” from the experience. “They don’t understand why it had to happen with such cruelty,” Olia Catala told CBS News’ @camiloreports. DHS has identified Sofia Hernandez Mejia, and her father, Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, as Mexican nationals living in the U.S. illegally after overstaying their visas. Catala says the father and daughter have pending immigration applications, including a green card request Hernandez Mejia filed as the spouse of a U.S. citizen. — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 24, 2026

The attorney for the father and daughter who were abruptly arrested by ICE agents on a jet bridge at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Washington on Saturday says they are both “traumatized” from the experience. “They don’t understand why it had to happen with such cruelty,” Olia Catala told CBS News’ @camiloreports. DHS has identified Sofia Hernandez Mejia, and her father, Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, as Mexican nationals living in the U.S. illegally after overstaying their visas. Catala says the father and daughter have pending immigration applications, including a green card request Hernandez Mejia filed as the spouse of a U.S. citizen.

This is the most galling part: Catala said, "They deserve to be in this country." Oh, really? I deserve to win the Powerball, but if I refuse to purchase lottery tickets, odds are good that's not going to happen, no matter how much I insist it's not fair. Larrondo Mendoza and Hernandez Mejia both deserve to be deported because they illegally overstayed their welcome, then used our country's largesse to work to create lives for themselves.

The majority of us who want to see our government engage in full-bore immigration enforcement have zero you-know-whats to give.

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The 2026 midterms are over, and Republicans lost, spectacularly. Many, from President Donald Trump to the squish Republicans now crying that we need to do amnesty, have said that the immigration enforcement agenda had an effect on that outcome. Well, now that the Trump administration no longer has to worry about Congress' reelection or the optics, it might be high time to kick enforcement operations up a notch to ensure those 360,000 visa overstays reportedly on the books, along with the worst of the worst of criminal illegals that are at the top of the DHS list, are removed.

The American people should demand that be our Christmas and year-end bonus.

Finish the job.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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