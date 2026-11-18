As RedState reported, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D) stepped in it on Monday when she took to social media to condemn the Rutgers Republicans Club over the speaking invite they extended to former Border Patrol Commander at Large Gregory Bovino.

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"People can agree that border security is important and the need for immigration reform is urgent," she wrote. "They can also reject the cruel policies of officials like Greg Bovino that cost people their lives."

As we also noted, one Republican state lawmaker, Sen. Mike Testa, observed that Sherrill's statement was "remarkable," considering, "families across our state continue to be crushed by skyrocketing energy costs, outrageous property taxes, and an affordability crisis that shows no signs of slowing down. Of all the issues facing New Jersey, this is what deserves the Governor’s attention?"

As it turns out, not only has the illegal immigration issue gotten Sherrill's attention, but it was announced last Friday that $20 million in taxpayer dollars would go toward legal aid/resources to help those detained and facing deportation:

New Jersey officials announced on Friday the allocation of more than $20 million to support legal services to help immigrants facing detention or deportation. Gov. Mikie Sherrill, a Democrat, included $20.2 million for the so-called deportation defense initiative in the current state budget, more than double the amount provided last year. The money will now go to law schools, the state’s public defender office, and various immigrant advocates and support organizations, according to state officials. [...] “Our immigrant community should not have to face a complex and daunting legal system without anyone in their corner. I am proud that my Administration has quickly mobilized State resources and partnerships to help put legal counsel in reach for those who have been impacted by the federal government’s detrimental immigration policies,” Sherrill said in a statement.

The news prompted strong reactions from conservatives.

"NJ families can't pay their utility bills, and she's spending $20.2M of their money on deportation lawyers and scolding Rutgers kids over a guest speaker," Jersey 1st founder Rosemary Becchi suggested. "And she'll tell you the midterms were about affordability."

Blowing through $20 million for illegals while raising taxes. This is going great. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 17, 2026

This has nothing to do with affordability or cost of living—which is notably high in New Jersey. — Shermichael Singleton (@MrShermichael) November 18, 2026

Affordability means you pay for legal services for illegal aliens so they can get more of your tax dollars for free stuff. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 17, 2026

Democrat Fraudgrift graph: 1-Allow countless illegals into country, creating illegal voters who’ll cast Democrat ballots and become multi-gen welfare recipients. 2-Give tax money to Democrat lawyers who protect illegals, donate money to elect Democrats. 3-Cycle back to Step 1. — JimDelRey (@JimDelRey) November 18, 2026

Sounds about right.

Meanwhile, among other things, there was also this:

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Drivers using New jersey's two largest toll roads will see a 3% toll increase on Jan. 1 2027, the sixth such hike since 2020. Read more here 👉 https://t.co/LB4EOuqeJ7 https://t.co/aYHuaiCeGk — njdotcom (@njdotcom) November 17, 2026

But "affordability," right? For the illegal aliens, it would seem, and not the legal residents of the Garden State.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.