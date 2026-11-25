Make no mistake about it: The 2028 presidential campaigns for both parties are already underway, and it's already shaping up to be a doozy. The field is wide open; both major parties will have multiple candidates contending for the nomination, and of the two fields, well, let's just point out that the Democrats are still seriously considering Kamala Harris for another run, which speaks volumes to the fact that their pool of candidates is as shallow as the toddler pool at the local recreation center.

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The Republicans, on the other hand, have more options. In most cases, the vice president would be the heir apparent. But should he decide to run — and he has not come right out and said he is — Vice President JD Vance may have a challenger from right inside the administration, as more than a few people are pushing Secretary of State Marco Rubio for the candidacy.

It wouldn't be the worst move the GOP could make.

As Republicans continue to pick up the pieces from their 2026 midterm losses, one Trump administration official is catching some GOP lawmakers' eyes as the party's next great hope. "[Secretary of State Marco Rubio] is the whole package. He's intelligent, charismatic, level-headed, cool-tempered and very knowledgeable about the issues and eloquent in explaining them," Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., told Fox News Digital. "I think there is a lot of interest from Republicans in seeing him explore a run." Indeed, multiple House Republicans who spoke with Fox News Digital said they and their colleagues are pushing Rubio to run for president in 2028. The Cabinet official himself has publicly dismissed any talk about his future political plans, but his name is on the rise among Republicans who have said the party needs to pivot from the issues that cost them votes in November.

Rubio has previously said he would support Vance if the Vice President runs in 2028. More recently, however, the Secretary of State has declined to reaffirm that commitment, even as speculation about his own presidential ambitions has intensified.

The Secretary of State has been one of the real stars of the second Trump term. He has routinely exceeded expectations; he is intelligent, focused, and he handles the media with ease, even the most Trump Derangement Syndrome-riddled legacy media types. He has been adept at dealing with difficult national leaders. He communicates well, clearly and concisely describing sometimes complex matters. And he has proven competent at all of the many and varied jobs the president has handed to him, which added jobs are so legion that they have promoted an entire meme genre around Secretary of State Marco Rubio in different costumes for different jobs.

There's one possible catch in a Rubio candidacy, and that he is (rightly) seen as being a key member of the Trump administration. That may not sell well with moderate and independent voters who might be influenced in part by the constant drumbeat of Trump fatigue from the legacy media; while Rubio would, in all honesty, make a splendid president, it may not be the right time for someone this integral to the Trump administration to try a presidential run — and yes, that would apply to Vice President Vance as well.

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One other alternative, of course, would be the outgoing Florida governor, Ron DeSantis, who could also be a strong contender. He isn't tied too closely to President Trump, and he does have the brag point that Florida dodged the worst of the blue wave of the 2026 elections. He, too, would make a great president.

Time is more of a factor than some might think. The Democrats are already planning an expansive round of primary debates to weed their field. The Republicans had better get started on doing the same thing.

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